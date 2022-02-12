Lewis Hamilton spotted in public with Kai Lenny, Molly Payne and Kelly Slater

Lewis Hamilton has been enjoying his downtime away from F1. The Briton was spotted hanging out with American surfer Kai Lenny and his partner, musician Molly Payne. They were also in the company of fellow surfer Kelly Slater.

A photo of Lewis Hamilton and his surfer buddies was shared on social media. Among them was former drug-addict turned fruit-juice millionaire Khalil Rafati.

The 37-year-old has shown interest in surfing in the past and has also joined Lenny and Slater to hit the waves on occasion. Watch:

Hamilton has also confessed that Kelly Slater changed his life. Here's what the seven-time world champion wrote about Slater in a social media post in 2021:

"He probably doesn’t know this but Kelly changed my life for the better. I want you all to know how great of a human being this man is. I am forever grateful for the time you have given me, for the insight and your passion for the waves. Thank you @kellyslater! Can’t wait until we can hit the waves again."

Hamilton is expected to return to the world of F1 soon as Mercedes plan to unveil their new 2022 challenger on February 18.

Lewis Hamilton could make first press appearance at Mercedes W13 digital launch event

The aforementioned digital unveiling of Mercedes' new car is expected to be Lewis Hamilton's first press appearance since the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Silver Arrows' press release for the launch of the Mercedes-AMG F1 W13 E Performance confirmed that both first-team drivers as well as senior leadership figures will be present.

Hamilton's last interview in the press was given minutes after the controversial end to the 2021 F1 season finale. The Briton spoke to his compatriot Jenson Button before skipping the post-race press conference.

Hamilton remained silent even after receiving his knighthood, following it up with a social media sabbatical that ended on February 5.

Mercedes has confirmed that the W13 will be taken around the Silverstone circuit shortly after the unveiling prior to the first pre-season testing session in Barcelona.

The Silver Arrows are 'absolutely desperate' to get their development for the 2022 season on track.

Edited by Diptanil Roy