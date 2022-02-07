Mercedes in an "absolutely desperate" situation with 2022 F1 car

Mercedes are in an 'absolutely desperate' situation with regard to the power unit they will use in their 2022 car.

Mercedes High Performance Powertrains (HPP) boss Hyvel Thomas has revealed the team is working non-stop to adapt the new power unit to the new regulatory changes.

In a team video, Thomas discussed the challenges the Silver Arrows face as the F1 2022 season inches closer. He said:

“The 2022 car is very, very different. We know the aerodynamics are different. And from all the things that we’ve been told and from all the work we’ve done with the team here at Brackley, we believe that the car will be doing slightly different things, and the requests from the driver will be different as they go through the corners than they were in previous years.”

Thomas and his team are keen to hit the asphalt to be able to see where they stand after all the time, effort, and resources spent on development. He went on to add, saying:

“We’ve got simulations, we’ve done all our calculations, and we’ve modified the engine and the way that the engine drives in order for us to be ready. And we’ll be able to react to when the driver puts the power on perhaps in a slightly different way, perhaps at a slightly different time. Of course, we’re absolutely desperate to get to the first track test so we can see if those simulations are correct. Hopefully, they will be. If not, we’ll be ready to adjust the PU as necessary to make sure that the driver gets exactly what they want when they ask for it.”

Mercedes set to unveil W13 on February 18 in digital event

The Silver Arrows will unveil their 2022 season challenger via a digital launch event on February 18.

Officially dubbed the 'Mercedes-AMG F1 W13 E Performance', it will mark the team's first foray into a new era of F1 in terms of regulations. The 'E-performance' tag will be used to keep it in sync with all of the brand's existing hybrid vehicles.

As per the team's press release, senior leadership and both first-choice drivers will attend. If so, it could be Lewis Hamilton's first appearance in front of the press since the end of the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi.

The W13 is expected to be taken around Silverstone shortly after the event, five days before the first day of pre-season testing in Barcelona.

