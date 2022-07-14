"As a team, we were lucky to finish second"- Max Verstappen admits 'both Ferraris were faster' than Red Bull at 2022 F1 Austrian GP

Max Verstappen believes he was fortunate to be able to finish the 2022 F1 Austrian GP in P2 last weekend.

The Dutchman took pole and dominated in the second Sprint race of the season. However, he was unable to build on that in the 71-lap event, mainly due to Ferrari's obvious pace advantage over Red Bull.

Charles Leclerc first overtook the reigning world champion on lap 12 before executing two more overtakes on Verstappen during the course of the race.

His teammate Carlos Sainz also had Max Verstappen in his crosshairs before an unfortunate Power Unit failure derailed the Spaniard's charge for a podium finish.

The 24-year-old has urged Red Bull to try and find solutions to bridge the deficit between them and Ferrari. In an interview with ServusTV after the race at the Red Bull Ring, Max Verstappen said:

"I think second place is ok, because the whole race we were too slow. Ferrari was simply faster. Normally we are good with the tyres, but here we had problems. After two laps, we were slower than expected and Ferrari was faster than expected. The last eight laps in the Sprint they were also fast. I thought after the Sprint that we could still improve on the car, but that didn't work out."

The Dutchman also admitted that he knew that both Ferrari cars were faster than him on the day and knew better than to fight what he felt was an inevitability. Max Verstappen added:

"Of course, I had already realised that we were too slow. I tried to do something, but after a few laps you see that you have no chance. Then, of course, you let Charles pass without taking much risk. Until the lap he [Sainz] dropped out I thought third place was the maximum, because both Ferraris were faster. As a team, we were lucky to finish second. For us as a team, of course, it was good."

Verstappen was the only Red Bull driver to cross the line in Austria as teammate Sergio Perez was forced to retire. He picked up substantial damage following an opening lap incident with Mercedes' George Russell.

Ferrari's pace advantage gave them better strategy options against Max Verstappen in Austria, claims Christian Horner

In the immediate aftermath of the 2022 F1 Austrian GP, Red Bull boss Christian Horner conceded that Max Verstappen did not have the pace to take the fight to Ferrari during the 71-lap affair.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports after Verstappen's P2 finish at the Red Bull Ring, Christian Horner said:

“Very important points today and congratulations to Ferrari today they had a quicker car throughout the majority of the race. Max was coming back at the end there but our tyre deg was higher from halfway through the first stint and it was hard to combat that. Ferrari just seemed lighter on the tyres and obviously they had a pace advantage and that gives you more strategic options.”

Despite the results not going their way in Austria, Red Bull still lead the World Constructors' Championship standings with 359 points.

Max Verstappen is still in P1 in the World Drivers' Championship standings with 208 points at the halfway mark of the season.

