"The championship's heading his way"- Max Verstappen on course to defend his world title, according to F1 pundit

Max Verstappen has all the ingredients needed to be the perfect racing driver and is a shoe-in for the 2022 F1 World Championship, according to Marc Priestley.

Priestley is a former F1 mechanic who was part of the McLaren team for a decade. He was also in the garage when Lewis Hamilton claimed his maiden world title in 2008. The engineer left McLaren in 2009 and has since been an F1 pundit and presenter.

The Dutchman was in hot form in 2021 and has managed to raise his level even further this year with eight wins in 13 races so far. He has also won both Sprint rounds and has been on the podium 10 times in total.

According to Priestley, these impressive performances from Verstappen are down to him pairing his new-found maturity with his raw youthful approach to racing. Speaking on an episode of the BBC's Chequered Flag podcast, the Briton said:

“I think racing drivers kind of hit their sweet spot when they are just on the brink of that youthful exuberance when they’ve got the ‘elbows out’ mentality. We know Max Verstappen’s had that in the early part of his career but now he’s got experience to go with it, he’s got a bit of maturity to go with it."

"That sweet spot comes right in the middle and that’s where we find Max Verstappen. The championship’s heading his way, almost no doubt about that now, and he thoroughly deserves it.”

Max Verstappen has become a 'much calmer' F1 driver, claims Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko

Max Verstappen is a much calmer version of himself in the 2022 F1 season, according to Dr. Helmut Marko.

Speaking in an interview with Viaplay in the Netherlands ahead of the 2022 F1 French GP, the Austrian detailed the difference in the reigning world champion's on-track behavior. Marko said:

“He [Max Verstappen] has definitely become much calmer. He can handle the tyres better. He doesn’t feel like he has to win at all costs anymore.’’

Marko also refused to single out who Red Bull's top driver is between Verstappen and his Mexican teammate, Sergio Perez. This despite Verstappen having a sizeable lead in the World Drivers' Championship standings this season. He said:

“In principle, we don’t have a first driver, but it’s also true that there is no one who can threaten Max when it comes to the whole season. It is the same now. [Sergio] Perez has fortunately become stronger though.’’

Verstappen could now be on track to set a new record for most wins in a single season if he continues driving at this level. Sebastian Vettel holds the current record with 13 wins in 2013, en route to his fourth world championship with Red Bull.

