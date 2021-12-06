F1: Max Verstappen responds to Lewis Hamilton's "f****** crazy" remark about him

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix saw Lewis Hamilton take his third consecutive win of the season and level with Max Verstappen in the championship points going into the final race in Abu Dhabi. Agitated by a particular incident, the Briton, in his immediate reaction, called his title rival “f****** crazy”, to which Verstappen had a rather calm reaction.

"I mean, I guess emotions are running high at that time so it is what it is," Verstappen said.

In one of the most eventful races of the 2021 F1 season, there was a contact between the two race leaders' cars on lap 37. Verstappen was asked to give Hamilton his position following the incident that took both cars off the track, giving the Dutch an unfair advantage.

However, while attempting to keep up with the instructions, as Verstappen slowed down, a lack of communication with Hamilton from his team left him unaware of this. It ultimately led to a race-defining contact between the two cars that made the British driver undeniably furious.

Max Verstappen left confused after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

In an intense battle with seven-time champion Hamilton, Verstappen secured second place at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after several collisions, contact and penalties. The constant change of positions from 3rd to 1st and eventually finishing second was rather "confusing".

Although Verstappen was readily slowing down to let Hamilton pass as instructed, miscommunication within the Mercedes team caused the contact on lap 37, leaving the Briton enraged and the Red Bull driver simply confused.

Controversial moves, with two red flags that changed the course of the race multiple times, make the inaugural race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit an epic affair.

The final Grand Prix of the season will be held in Abu Dhabi from December 10 to 12.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan