"You need to be able to depressurize" - Mercedes' Toto Wolff talks about what keeps him going in the world of F1

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff shared some of the secrets to his success in F1, admitting that balancing pressure is pivotal to the cause.

The 50-year-old sat down for an extended interview with LinkedIn's Daniel Roth for the This Is Working series, where he detailed his approach, saying:

"Extracting high-performance as an entity, whether it's a sports team or a company, is not always about working 80-hours a week and being under constant pressure. It also means that you need to be able to depressurize, to energise yourself and be motivated. Balancing those sides is crucially important."

The Mercedes boss went on to stress the importance of knowing your employees and their personal motivations and adapting to each individual. Wolff added:

"Finding out what drives people – and it's not always things like money or power. It might be internal or external recognition, having more time with the family, being able to spend time on your hobby, or the social interactions in the team. It's not one-dimensional. We are complex personalities. All of us are different, contrary to what leaders normally assume, 'Everybody thinks like me'. And that is what keeps me curious."

He added:

"And also, it's not a static situation. We may have times during the season where it's very intense, where people are borderline burning out. But we're trying to anticipate that and make sure that this comes in cycles and people are actually able to regenerate. Now, I'm saying that as if it would be a home run. It is not. We are under strain, but we are trying to smooth that out as good as possible, because it's gaining a performance advantage."

The Silver Arrows have had a tough start to the season. They appear to be playing catch-up with the likes of Ferrari and Red Bull, the two frontrunners in the title fight in 2022.

"We are moving forward" - Mercedes plan to tackle porpoising with upgrades at 2022 F1 Miami GP

Mercedes' head of trackside engineering, Andrew Shovlin, has revealed the team's plan to combat porpoising on the W13 with upgrades at the forthcoming 2022 F1 Miami GP.

Speaking in an interview after the Imola GP, Shovlin reassured fans that the Silver Arrows were moving in the right direction while admitting that solving the issues would be gradual.

He said:

“We are moving forward; we are learning more about it and hopefully, soon, maybe as soon as Miami, we can start to bring some parts to the car that will hopefully give us an indication on whether we are moving in the right direction."

He added:

"We are not expecting to solve this overnight, but if we can get a clue that we are going in the right direction, that we really got to the bottom of what is going on, then we will be quite pleased that we are just moving on the right path.”

Mercedes are currently in P3 in the World Constructors' Championship standings with 77 points in the first four rounds of the season.

