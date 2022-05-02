2022 F1 Miami GP to see influx of celebrities, including LeBron James and Tom Brady

F1 is set to host its first race in the United States this week at the inaugural 2022 Miami Grand Prix. The event will reportedly be attended by several celebrities, including sportspersons LeBron James, Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, David Beckham, Dan Marino, Serena Williams, and her sister Venus Williams. From the world of performing arts, Pharrell Williams, James Corden, and Wyclef Jean are slated to be present as well.

Netflix docu-series Drive to Survive has given rise to the popularity of F1 especially in the United States, making the Miami GP one of the most exciting and glamorous events of the season. Similar to what may have been experienced at the iconic Monaco GP, Miami's Hard Rock Stadium is expected to be sprawling with celebrities, yachts, and luxury, with live events by the likes of The Chainsmokers, Post Malone, Zedd, and Tiësto. Maluma is set to perform after the podium celebrations at the end of the race on Sunday.

Meanwhile, former F1 drivers Mario Andretti, Juan Pablo Montoya, and Emerson Fittipaldi have reportedly been named ambassadors for the star-studded event.

F1 drivers share their experiences of Miami GP circuit in simulator runs

Several F1 drivers seem rather excited to take on the new Miami International Autodrome circuit around the Hard Rock Stadium after having positive runs on the simulator.

As reported by GP Blog, AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly claimed that he is "hyped" about the upcoming race weekend given the "challenging" and "unusual" corners. The Frenchman said:

“I’ve tried it and I must say it looks pretty awesome. I really liked the layout. Quite a lot of high-speed content, quite challenging, unusual type of corners, extremely long corners, very long straights. I think we should have some pretty good American entertainment, good entertainment the whole weekend, so very excited about it, and the location is unique. So very hyped about the weekend.”

Gasly's teammate Yuki Tsunoda too emphasized how unique the track is, highlighting some areas that could prove challenging in times of a safety car. The Japanese driver said:

“It’s really different, especially in sector three, it’s such tight corners. If a safety car happens, I guess it’s going to be like a real traffic jam there, because it’s super tight, even on like a hot lap, it’s still quite slow corners. So, it’s going to be interesting to see, hopefully overtaking will be key for that track.”

Meanwhile, Red Bull's Sergio Perez revealed that he is excited for "some good surprises" on the new circuit that he believes can be "difficult to get right." The Mexican said:

“I think it’s a good circuit I think it has a little bit of a twisty area that is quite difficult to get right, and the visibility can be difficult. But I think racing can be good with all those long straights. I just hope the asphalt can be good, and we can have good racing, because when we come to new circuits we find some good surprises.”

The F1 Miami Grand Prix will take place between May 4th-6th and will mark the first of two races hosted in the US this season.

