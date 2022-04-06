Watch: F1 Miami GP releases exclusive "fly-through video" of the new circuit

Promotors of the upcoming 2022 F1 Miami Grand Prix have released an exclusive fly-through video of the new circuit. The sport will head to the venue in May for the inaugural Grand Prix in a bid to capture a larger American fanbase.

Watch the video below:

The clip shows various trackside venues such as the Heineken Garden at Turn 1 and the Concours club in Sector 1, promising fans a premium experience in Miami.

The Miami International Autodrome will be the venue for the second Grand Prix event to be held in the US. Plans for the event have been in place since 2018 when the track was initially proposed. The race was to be held in 2021, but F1 opted to go to the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia instead.

The track features 19 corners along a course that runs 5.41 km (3.36 miles) long. The race will run for 57 laps, bringing the total distance run to 308.37 km (191.6 miles). The track is a street circuit, featuring walls on either side of the narrow speedways. It also features a combination of long, sweeping esses and tight, narrow technical sections, giving drivers the perfect variety to try out several setups.

Being a narrow street circuit, it is likely that there won't be a lot of overtaking at the new venue. The 2022 cars, however, can follow each other a lot more closely, as was confirmed by Charles Leclerc after the 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Only time will tell how the new F1 track will behave.

F1 Australian Grand Prix track becomes first to have four DRS zones

The Australian Grand Prix's Albert Park Circuit is now the first F1 track to have four DRS zones. The sport is all set to return to a revised version of the iconic venue this weekend.

The official website of the track has been updated to show that it now features four DRS zones, in a bid to improve overtaking around the otherwise narrow track. The track will now feature two DRS-detection zones – the first just after the newly modified Turn 6 and the second just before Turn 13. The F1 circuit has gone through major changes since the sport last visited Melbourne. The apex of Turns 1, 3, 6, and 14 have been widened, while Turn 11 has been slightly shifted and widened.

Homeboy Daniel Ricciardo welcomed the new changes, claiming drivers can perform more daring overtakes around the iconic track. He said:

“It was always a track where overtaking was difficult because it was quite narrow and very fast. In general, in Formula 1, it becomes more difficult to follow other cars in corner combinations the faster we go. Widening the apex of some corners I think will help create more room for some daring overtaking or choosing a different line to get out of the dirty air.”

Catch the action live as the sport returns to the Land Down Under this weekend for the Australian Grand Prix.

