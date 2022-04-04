"Very difficult for our confidence" - Ferrari's Charles Leclerc compares the old generation of F1 with the new

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc praised F1's 2022 aerodynamic regulations. The Monegasque driver was positively surprised at how easily he could keep up with Max Verstappen while following behind him in dirty air.

Leclerc claimed the older generation of cars were unpredictable through corners due to the downforce loss experienced while following cars in front. However, the sport took measures to fix the issue in 2022, giving rise to a whole new generation of F1 cars.

The two 24-year-olds have battled for the lead of both races so far in the new season, with Charles Leclerc emerging victorious in Bahrain and losing out to the Dutchman in Jeddah.

Charles Leclerc spoke about the new generation of cars:

"Last year, you didn't really know what balance you were going to get going into a corner and that would make it very difficult for our confidence to follow anyone, you would lose so much grip. It is definitely a step in the right direction and I love it. I think for racing it is great."

"When Max overtook me at first I thought my race was not over, I never give up but I thought at this point it would be very difficult for me to stay behind and I was very surprised that I could actually stay there. It was nice."

Charles Leclerc claims "there is definitely more to come" in 2022

With Ferrari off to an amazing start to the season with back-to-back podiums for both drivers, Leclerc is certain that he is yet to reach his potential with the Ferrari F1-75. The driver also claims to know exactly where he needs to put in the work, making his training process earning for himself and his team.

As reported by GPFans, Leclerc spoke about the start of the season:

“I am happy with this start to the season for sure. I am working well with the team and the preparation for the first race was very good. I feel good in general but there is definitely more to come."

"The thing I am happy about is not really the performance but I know exactly where I still need to work and what I need to improve to unlock more performance. So yes, on that I am happy.”

Charles Leclerc's teammate Carlos Sainz isn't doing too badly either, having finished third in both races of 2022 so far. The Spaniard is in top form, helping the team gain valuable championship points with his stellar consistency.

However, Ferrari have not won a championship title since 2007 and is desperate to be back in the fight for the top spot - making the 2022 season all the more exciting.

