"There is definitely more to come" - Charles Leclerc ready to 'unlock more performance' with Ferrari

Ferrari got off to a glorious start in the 2022 F1 season with driver Charles Leclerc taking the first race win of the year at the Bahrain Grand Prix. He followed it up with an equally impressive drive in the next race in Saudi Arabia. Unquestionably happy with how the season has gone so far, the Monegasque is certain that he is yet to reach his potential with the car, promising even stronger races in the future.

As reported by GPFans, Leclerc shared his thoughts regarding the start of the season, saying:

“I am happy with this start to the season for sure. I am working well with the team and the preparation for the first race was very good. I feel good in general but there is definitely more to come. The thing I am happy about is not really the performance but I know exactly where I still need to work and what I need to improve to unlock more performance. So yes, on that I am happy.”

Charles Leclerc

So incredibly proud of the whole team for the incredible work produced to get us back to this level. It is only the beginning, it's now time to work harder than ever to stay there. First win of the season

Leclerc has a 12-point lead in the drivers' standings ahead of his teammate Carlos Sainz. Consequently, Ferrari has a significant lead in the constructors' standings of 41 points ahead of reigning champions Mercedes.

Charles Leclerc on Ferrari's shot at the world championship title in 2022

Charles Leclerc revealed that he has "no idea" whether they will take home the title this year. He, however, admitted that a strong start to the season is certainly a good sign.

Emphasizing that "development will be key" throughout the season, Leclerc said:

“Whether it will be enough or not to win the world championship, I have no idea. It is still very early on in the season but let’s say it has been a very good start to the season. As I have said many times, I think development will be key and we as drivers need to help the team in the best way possible to keep this competitiveness.”

Scuderia Ferrari



Thank you to the team back in Maranello and trackside who helped us get to this point.



The hard work and dedication is paying off



We've enjoyed the first two races of 2022. Thank you to the team back in Maranello and trackside who helped us get to this point. The hard work and dedication is paying off

Ferrari has not won a championship title since 2007 and is desperate to be back in the fight for the top spot.

