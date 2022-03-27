"Really pushing hard for the best" - Ferrari boss pleased to see Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz working hard after Bahrain GP success

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto is pleased to see that his drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are not resting on their laurels after an immaculate showing at the 2022 F1 Bahrain GP.

Leclerc and Sainz romped to a one-two finish in Sakhir after a late implosion saw both Red Bull drop out. The Italian gave credit for the Scuderia's best result in F1 since 2019 to the drivers as well as the entire team back at the factory in Maranello.

Speaking to the media during a pre-race press conference prior to the 2022 F1 Saudi Arabian GP, Binotto praised the relaxed Leclerc for his approach by saying:

“He is certainly relaxed and rested, I think that is important and after last year he came back with the willingness to do better and to do more and I think he has pushed all through the winter time to prepare himself. Back at the factory, meeting with engineers, but that was very similar with Carlos [Sainz].”

The Italian then shifted focus to both Leclerc and his Spanish teammate by saying:

“Both of them are really in good shape and both of them at the moment are really pushing hard for the best. But yes, Charles did a great weekend in Bahrain. I think the entire team did it. It has been a solid race from the entire team, from the car itself, from the strategies, the tire management, the pitstops, the driving, and overall, I think it’s great that Charles won, but I would see it as a victory of the entire team itself.”

Carlos Sainz needs to adapt his driving style to the Ferrari F1-75, according to Mattia Binotto

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto feels Carlos Sainz needs to adapt his driving style to the characteristics of the new Ferrari F1-75.

Despite claiming P2 behind teammate Charles Leclerc, Sainz wasn't entirely happy, calling the race weekend in Bahrain his most difficult yet since joining Ferrari.

The Italian commented on the Spaniard's efforts in Bahrain and what he can do to improve the situation during the aforementioned press conference. Binotto said:

“I think as far as it was a difficult race, finishing second is very positive for him. I think it’s the best result when you are in difficulty but yeah, I think he was not as fast as Charles [Leclerc] over the weekend maybe except for the quali. He knows that he still needs to learn and to adapt his driving style to the car and try to exploit it to the best. So, he is aware of that.”

The Ferrari boss went on to add, saying:

“And I think that is what is common so he knows there is more potential in the car compared to what he has delivered and as a driver, he has always been very transparent with himself, on his performance and I think that again here he was, let me say, not very happy because he knows he can do more and I’m pretty sure he will do more and after Bahrain he already sat down with the engineers, looking at all the data, having a chat as well with Charles [Leclerc] because those two guys are speaking together and try to understand what are the differences in their driving, what they felt, and I’m pretty sure that here again for him it will be an opportunity to learn, adapt and extract the potential. Knowing Carlos [Sainz], I’m pretty sure he will come there very soon.”

Sainz qualified in P3 for Sunday's 2022 F1 Saudi Arabian GP, behind Charles Leclerc in P2 and Red Bull's Sergio Perez, who took his maiden pole position in F1 on Saturday. Can the Spaniard follow up his podium in Sakhir with another in Jeddah? We'll know for sure when the lights go out at the Corniche.

