"We cannot make it wrong" - Ferrari boss emphasizes getting car development right after perfect start to 2022 F1 season

Ferrari got off to an incredible start to the 2022 F1 season with a 1-2 finish in the very first Grand Prix weekend in Bahrain. Team boss Mattia Binotto has, however, revealed that, despite a strong start and his confidence in the potential of the car, it will need to undergo serious development and improvement at every step of the new season.

As reported by Motorsport, Binotto gave an insight into the expectations of Ferrari as a team over the course of the 2022 season, saying:

“There is still potential in the car certainly, but we do need to develop the car. When you have a good baseline, and when you are developing, you need to make sure that whatever you’re bringing to the car is a step forward. And that’s even more important now that we got a budget cap. We cannot make it wrong. We will have only a few opportunities of development and, whatever we will do, we need to make sure that those are the proper and the right ones.”

Commenting on Red Bull's threat to Ferrari in the current season, he added, saying:

“I think the others are very, very strong. They proved to be very strong in the quali and it was really a matter of detail. I think in the race they could have been stronger, but maybe they had some reliability issues or something that was not perfect on their car from what we may understand from the radio communications. They would have been very fast otherwise.”

Taking home the maximum possible points from this weekend, the Prancing Horse has a phenomenal lead in the constructors' championship standings.

Ferrari believe that the "true picture" will only be known further into the 2022 F1 season

Momentum and confidence is certainly on Ferrari's side, getting into the much anticipated 2022 season. Mattia Binotto, however, is of the opinion that it is only four or five races into the season when everyone will truly have a clear idea of where each team stands.

The Italian team principal said:

“Jeddah in a week’s time can be a completely different picture and I think we need to wait at least four or five races to see the true picture.”

Given that Red Bull, their seemingly greatest rivals this season, went home with no points from the Bahrain Grand Prix, Ferrari is currently in a great position.

