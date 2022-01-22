"So excited" - Pierre Gasly on F1 Miami GP circuit

With the inaugural Miami GP all set to be part of the latest F1 calendar, Scuderia Alpha Tauri driver Pierre Gasly said he was very excited to be racing on the track, come May 2022. The official handles of the Miami Grand Prix posted a video of the Frenchman at the trackside, with the construction of the circuit in view :

In the video, the Frenchman expressed his excitement at racing in The Magic City, saying:

“We’re gonna be back racing here in May... So excited to be racing in Miami. Hope to see you guys here.”

Gasly was at an event on the track, where the F1 juggernaut will arrive in the first week of May, with the Miami GP on the 8th. The 19-turn circuit also happens to be the 11th different venue for the sport in the United States. It is designed to have a street-circuit style feel similar to Melbourne’s stunning Albert Park, which plays host to the Australian Grand Prix.

Formula 1 drivers welcome new races like Miami GP, says Alpine CEO

Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi insists that the F1 drivers will be glad to take part in new races

The 2022 F1 season is all set to be the longest season in the sport's history - with 23 races. The season starts at the Bahrain GP on March 18 and ends at the Abu Dhabi GP on November 18. Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi thinks both fans and drivers would welcome this change. He believes the increase in the count of races would directly boost viewership and the reach of the sport worldwide. He said:

“It’s a lot, at the same time it’s great for the sport and the drivers love it. If you offered them 40 races, they would probably drive 40 times a year. When they’re not at the track, they’re driving their karts anyway, or other things.”

He continued that with the addition of more races like the Miami GP, the carbon footprint of the race weekend should be kept in check to ensure the environmental impact of the sport is as minimal as possible. He also pointed out that there should be an increased break in between races, adding:

“The fewer double and triple headers we have, the better it is.”