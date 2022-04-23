"On paper, it looks good" - Valtteri Bottas finds Miami GP 'pretty amazing' after sim run

Valtteri Bottas revealed that he enjoyed the virtual simulation of the Miami GP circuit. The Finn believes the circuit has a lot of opportunities to overtake and expects it to produce some good track action.

Speaking at the FIA drivers’ press conference, the Alfa Romeo driver said:

“I did last week. Proper running there in the sim. And actually, was nice to see, that it seems to be a really good track for overtaking. Like, I think the way the track has been planned, I think, from my side, it looks positive. It should be good racing. Yeah, pretty long straights and a couple of really good overtaking opportunities. So, let’s see how it is done in real life but to me on paper, it looks good. And I’m sure as an event it’s going to be pretty amazing.”

Having driven the circuit virtually, the Finn feels the new circuit is well-laid-out and should allow room for overtaking. While the track, in reality, can vary from its simulator version, Valtteri Bottas believes the new American circuit is capable of producing good racing.

Valtteri Bottas feels sprint format will make his weekend interesting

With FP1 being the only session available to set up their car for the whole weekend, the Finnish driver feels the sprint format weekend has its own challenges. The Alfa Romeo driver, however, looks forward to an interesting weekend in tricky weather conditions.

Outlining his expectations from the sprint weekend, Valtteri Bottas said:

“Having only one session to set up the car for the whole weekend is gonna be a bit of a challenge but at least we’ve had few races to understand the car and I think we’ve done good preparation for this weekend but it’s gonna be interesting, definitely, with this format and this weather how it goes but we’re ready for it.”

The Alfa Romeo driver finished eighth in the race at the Australian GP and has qualified at the same position for the sprint race ahead of the Imola GP. While the Alfa Romeo car seems to be improving, the Finn has outperformed his former team Mercedes and former team-mate, Lewis Hamilton, on the first day at Imola.

Edited by Anurag C