"You have that fire that burns within you and mine's still burning pretty bright"- Christian Horner on his 'long-term commitment' to Red Bull

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has reiterated his long-term commitment to the team, admitting he is still as hungry for success now as he was when he started.

Horner has been one of the integral forces behind all of Red Bull's success in their relatively short time in F1. The Briton oversaw their period of ultimate dominance between 2010 and 2013 before charting the way for Max Verstappen's maiden world championship last season. His side are now in pole position in both title races and could have them wrapped up with races to spare if things go to plan.

When asked if he was still motivated to keep challenging at the highest level after nearly two decades in the sport, Horner said:

“Yes, very much so. This is my 18th season in charge of the team and I'm just as motivated today as I was on the first day that I attended the first race back in 2005. It's always about the next race, the next event, the next season and you're always looking forward in this sport. You never get time to look backwards. It's exciting times. It feels like an exciting time for the team as well with the power unit coming on stream, so I'm fully motivated."

The 48-year-old went on to add:

"I think that if you're a competitive person, you have that fire that burns within you and mine's still burning pretty bright. When you lose that, then that's the time to obviously go and do something else. I've made a long-term commitment to the team. I feel very much attached to this team and responsible for it.”

Heading into the 2022 F1 Belgian GP, Red Bull are 97 points ahead of Scuderia Ferrari in the race for the Constructors' Championship.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull still want to win more races in second half of 2022 F1 season

Max Verstappen and Red Bull do not intend to take their foot off the pedal, admitting they want to try and win more races after the summer break.

Christian Horner's side have done well to overcome their initial reliability woes and have made giant strides in both their championship battles this season.

Red Bull have won nine out of the opening 13 races in 2022 with Max Verstappen getting eight of those wins. The reigning world champion has also been on the podium in every race he has completed, barring this year's race at Silverstone.

The Dutchman has also been able to capitalize on Ferrari's mistakes and misfortunes to build up a 80-point lead over Charles Leclerc in the World Drivers' Championship standings.

Despite holding such a commanding lead, Max Verstappen wants Red Bull to keep pushing and not let up in the final nine races of the year. In an interview after his win at the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP, the 24-year-old said:

"I think as a team we still want to win more races and that's what we'll definitely try to do and after the break. It is a great lead that we have, but we cannot have too many days [like Saturday]. We also had a few little issues with the clutch in the upshifts [in the race], which was not great to drive [with]. Overall, of course it is good, but we [will] just keep on working and keep on trying to improve things."

Verstappen could have three DNFs after the summer break and still keep his lead at the top over Charles Leclerc in the World Drivers' Championship standings. However, it seems more likely that the Dutchman will break the record for most wins in a season given the way the year has progressed so far.

