"Unlimited Red Bull for life" - Christian Horner hilariously rewards Nicholas Latifi after crucial F1 crash that helped Max Verstappen

Red Bull have a lot to be grateful for after a historic finale to the 2021 season which saw Max Verstappen clinch his maiden F1 drivers' world championship.

Amongst the many factors that worked in their favor, Red Bull boss Christian Horner has singled out Williams driver Nicholas Latifi. The Canadian's inadvertent role in making Max Verstappen the world champion has delighted the Red Bull brass.

Latifi's crash on lap 54 was what caused the Safety Car to emerge, subsequently allowing Red Bull to pit Max Verstappen for soft tires.

That decision proved vital as Max Verstappen gained a major advantage at the restart. The Dutch racer overtook Lewis Hamilton on the final lap to bring Red Bull home in first place.

After the race, a bemused Christian Horner said this about Nicholas Latifi:

“He’ll be getting a lifetime supply of Red Bull for sure.”

With 10 laps remaining, Christian Horner had said that his Red Bull team would need a miracle if they were to leave Abu Dhabi with the drivers' world championship. It was Latifi's unwitting crash that turned into the boon Red Bull were seeking all-race long.

Latifi may have lost his front wing in that crash that saw him play kingmaker for 2021. But if he decides to take Red Bull up on their offer, he won't have to worry about a lack of wings anymore.

Red Bull's Christian Horner calls Mercedes' protest 'desperate'

Red Bull had to keep their celebratory champagne on ice for a little longer than usual after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Mercedes' double protest meant that Red Bull's revelry was in doubt, if only for a brief moment.

However, it did not last as the FIA dismissed both protests brought forth by Mercedes. That confirmed Red Bull's Max Verstappen as the drivers world champion for 2021.

After the stewards' decision was relayed, a relieved Christian Horner spoke to the media about Mercedes' decision to protest. He said:

“It obviously felt a little bit desperate. But we didn't want it to finish in front of the stewards."

Christian Horner went on to call Mercedes 'great competitors' to Red Bull while terming Lewis Hamilton a 'phenomenal driver'. But it was their man Max Verstappen who had the last laugh in Abu Dhabi.

Edited by Diptanil Roy