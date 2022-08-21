"I know how much effort he's putting in"- Sebastian Vettel feels criticism of Mick Schumacher in 2022 is not justified

Sebastian Vettel has defended Mick Schumacher after the latter came under fire for his performances thus far in 2022.

Many expected Mick Schumacher to have a breakthrough campaign in his sophomore season in F1 as has been the pattern of his career in the junior formulae.

While the young German has finally scored his first points in F1 this season, he has made more headlines for high-profile errors and crashes in the 13 rounds held in 2022.

Sebastian Vettel's godson's first big crash came during the 2022 F1 Saudi Arabian GP weekend. A hefty shunt in qualifying prevented him from racing at the Jeddah Cornciche Circuit.

He was also involved in a late tangle with Vettel during the closing stages of the inaugural Miami GP while both Germans were fighting for points.

This was followed by another massive crash at the Swimming Pool Chicane during the 2022 F1 Monaco GP, to add to his already increasing repair costs.

Despite all of this, Sebastian Vettel is still very much in the corner of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher's son. In an interview during the summer break, the Aston Martin driver said:

“I'm very, very happy for Mick [Schumacher] because I think he had maybe an unlucky start to the season and then it takes only a couple of races and then you get a lot of criticism and I don't think it was justified.

"I know how much effort he's putting in and how hard he is working. So, I think Mick is on the right track. And it's great to see that he had the results that he deserved. So, I'm very, very happy.

"And I hope for him that, you know, the car will continue to be strong enough for him to show what he's capable of.”

Schumacher's contract with Haas runs through until the end of the season. It remains to be seen whether the American outfit will offer him an extension. Meanwhile, Sebastian Vettel has confirmed his plans to retire from F1 at the end of the year.

Mark Webber suggests Sebastian Vettel try his hand at Formula E after retiring from F1

Sebastian Vettel has the choice and all the options to go to another discipline of motorsport like Formula E after retiring from F1 at the end of the 2022 season, according to Mark Webber.

Webber began his F1 career with Minardi in 2002 before going on to drive for Jaguar and Williams. He then joined Red Bull for seven seasons and was part of the all-conquering team between 2010 and 2013 alongside Sebastian Vettel.

Sebastian Vettel shocked everyone days before the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP by announcing his decision to call time on his career in the sport. In his statement, the four-time world champion reiterated his desire to spend more time with his family after spending 15 years behind the wheel.

Webber feels his former teammate has the chops to go and drive in Formula E, the all-electric series that has kicked up a storm in recent years.

Speaking in an interview with Speedweek.com, the Australian said:

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he started something else in motorsport. Formula E would be perfect for him! No, kidding. Sebastian will spend a lot of time with the family as advertised, that’s very understandable.

"He’ll see what it’s like not to be caught in the treadmill anymore and to be able to do something else. He’ll have time to think. And he’s an incredibly successful guy, very wealthy. He has a choice and all the options.”

Vettel has been vocal about a more sustainable approach to racing and could find himself right at home in a series that does not use fossil fuels.

