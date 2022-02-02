Valtteri Bottas to compete against fellow F1 driver Sebastian Vettel at 2022 Race of Champions

Sebastian Vettel will go up against Valtteri Bottas at the 2022 Race of Champions. The four-time world champion has been drawn against Bottas in the Round of 16 of the competition, and will face the Finn on Sunday.

The Race of Champions is set to be held on a frozen lake in Sweden. In addition to Vettel and Bottas, Haas driver Mick Schumacher will also hope to get to the last 16. The young German will need to get the better of W Series champion Jamie Chadwick in a preliminary round first, though.

Bottas is not the only Finn with proven F1 pedigree in the fray. Two-time former F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen will take on NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson. Hakkinen's former McLaren teammate David Coulthard is also expected to feature. The Briton will face Tom Kristensen who is more popularly known as 'Mr. Le Mans'.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Vettel will team up with Mick Schumacher for the Race of Champions Nations Cup that will be held on Saturday. Schumacher and his mentor Vettel will race for Germany. Bottas will team up with Hakkinen for Finland.

Sebastian Vettel was 'hoping for more' from 2021 season with Aston Martin

Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel has revealed that he was 'hoping for more' in his maiden F1 season with the British team. Vettel moved to Aston Martin after a turbulent stint with Ferrari.

Despite picking up the team's first-ever podium during a frenetic 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the German felt that isn't what he had 'signed up for'. During an interview with express.com, Vettel said:

“I think we got hurt quite badly by the regulation changes, as the team had a great car (in 2020) but not (in 2021), so we did what we could. It’s been a long year, lots of overtakes. Obviously, we had some qualifying sessions that didn’t go our way, and had to make our way up in the race, sometimes more than other times.”

The four-time world champion added:

“I really enjoy working with the team, and I think it’s been a big change obviously. But no in terms of the results, obviously. The whole team and myself, we were hoping for more.”

Vettel will partner Canadian Lance Stroll for Aston Martin when the 2022 Formula 1 season gets underway in Bahrain.

