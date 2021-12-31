"He can show what he's able to do" - Sebastian Vettel wants Mick Schumacher to get a better car for F1 2022 season

Sebastian Vettel says he wants to see Mick Schumacher in a more capable car in 2022 so that the young German can show his abilities. Vettel feels Schumacher did the “best job” he could, to drag the uncompetitive Haas into contention a few times throughout the season.

Speaking to Autosport, the four-time world champion said:

“He did an incredible job with such a poor car to reach Q2 a couple of times, to have strong showings in the race, fight some of the cars that are much faster, or stick with the cars that are supposed to be much faster.”

“That’s a great effort, and even more so I think it’s been a huge lift for the entire team. I think the offset from the start of the season for that team was poor because they had no development, and they were far behind.”

Mick Schumacher joined the F1 grid with Haas at the beginning of 2021 after winning the F2 title in 2020. His rookie year in the top flight of motorsport has unfortunately been difficult owing to the lack of development by his team.

Regardless, Schumacher displayed flashes of brilliance on occasions throughout the season. Highlights of his season included his battle with Max Verstappen in Hungary and managing to drag his car out of Q1 on occasions.

Sebastian Vettel reveals he “considered” retirement ahead of switch to Aston Martin

Four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has revealed that retirement “crossed his mind” as an option after being let go by Ferrari at the start of the 2020 season.

In an interview with Express, the Aston Martin driver said:

“Of course, sometimes you ask yourself the question of meaning. I’d be lying if I said the thought hadn’t crossed my mind yet.”

“But I don’t go on just to convey messages. Then I wouldn’t be true to myself, and I wouldn’t be as good.”

“If I no longer feel the inner drive and ambition and only stick to it to convey messages or increase the bank balance, that would be a betrayal of the generation that is yet to come and live the dream.”

“After all, I can still take care of certain issues when I’m no longer driving. But the fire is still burning.”

Sebastian Vettel switched to the newly rebranded Aston Martin team for the 2021 season on a two-year contract. The team were initially optimistic of their chances for the season with Vettel at the helm.

The regulation changes for 2021 aimed at reducing downforce, however, disproportionately affected teams with low-rake aero concepts. Aston Martin’s performance took a serious hit in the midst of the changes.

The team finished seventh in the constructors’ championship, just above Williams. This was in contrast to a strong 2020 campaign that saw them fight for P3 in constructors with McLaren. Sebastian Vettel, however, is hopeful of the team’s chances heading into the new season with a brand new “formula”.

Edited by Anurag C