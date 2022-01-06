Will Thai F1 driver Alex Albon race under British flag in 2022 season?

Alex Albon's F1 return is certain for 2022 after the driver was announced by Williams. What is uncertain, however, is the flag the Thai driver will race under when the lights go out in Bahrain in March.

A recent Reuters report has confirmed that the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has declared North Korea, Indonesia and Thailand as non-compliant. This means the three nations will be ineligible to host regional, continental or world championships during the suspension amid other ramifications. The suspension is expected to last for one year.

Athletes from the three countries will be eligible to compete in regional, continental and world championships. However, their national flags will not be shown, barring an exception for the Olympic Games.

F1 has already dealt with a similar situation before. Haas driver Nikita Mazepin hails from Russia, a nation currently banned by WADA for doping breaches. He was not allowed to display the Russian flag as a result of the ruling. However, Haas did have elements of the Russian flag as part of their livery.

Alex Albon has raced under the Thai flag in F1 in the past. He became the first Thai driver to feature and score a podium finish in F1 as well. Albon has dual citizenship and could now end up racing under a British flag when he returns to F1.

F1 recorded 13 % increase in TV viewership in 2021 season

2021 was a fruitful year for F1 on and off the track. Not only did we see one of the most competitive seasons of F1 in recent years, the TV ratings went through the roof as a result of the final race in Abu Dhabi.

A report from Auto und Sport has revealed the season finale at the Yas Marina Circuit recorded an astonishing 97% increase in viewership compared to last year. This could be down to the fact that the fate of the title went down to the last lap. F1 also saw a 13% increase in TV viewership this season alone.

Also Read Article Continues below

The news is a welcome one for Liberty Media, who took over F1 from Bernie Ecclestone in 2017. They have since left no stone unturned in their quest to market and promote F1 to save it from apparent irrelevance. That effort is now paying off with F1's surge in popularity.

Edited by Diptanil Roy