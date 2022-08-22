"There's the odd bump in the carpet"- Red Bull boss feels F1 moving in 'right direction' after governing body changes despite some frustrations

Despite a change in management within the FIA, drivers and teams have been complaining about consistency with regards to decisions. Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has backed the governing body. He emphasized that while there may be a couple of issues, things are on the right track overall.

During last season's finale in Abu Dhabi, former race director Michael Masi made a controversial call. It eventually cost him his role within the sport and the management was restructured.

As reported by GPFans, when asked about any "frustrations" that remain with the new management, Horner said:

“Always, but you have got to worry about the things you can control, not the things you can't. There's always going to be frustrations, but you just got to deal with it and get on with it. I think the sport has never been in better health.

"Wherever we go, there are record sell-out crowds. The viewing figures are through the roof. Interest in the sport is at an all-time high. The product's great and the racing is strong. I think generally we are going in the right direction. Of course, there's the odd bump in the carpet, but it's only to be expected.”

Speaking about the change in management under new FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who replaced Jean Todt in December last year, the Red Bull boss added:

“They've had big changes within their organisation in the last six months. It's a work in progress. I'm sure they'll sort it out. I think you will always want consistency [of decisions].

It's the most important thing. It's easy to underestimate the roles that these guys do. Making sure they have got the right supports around them is vital.”

Red Bull's Sergio Perez recently confessed that he is "too young" and having "too much fun" to think about ending his career in F1 by the end of 2024. It is the year his contract with the Milton Keynes-based team is set to expire. Perez will be 34 at the end of his contract, while Alpine driver Fernando Alonso, the oldest driver on the grid, recently celebrated his 41st birthday.

Speaking to Sport Bild, the Mexican said:

“I still have a contract until 2024, but I can't imagine that I will end my career then. I'm too young for that and still have too much fun. Even if the sport takes up a lot of time. But that's how it is. Formula 1 becomes your life. And you can't just leave that behind. And yet, in the end, it won't be difficult for me.”

Team boss Christian Horner previously suggested that Perez's current contract may be his last within the sport, although this does not seem to be the plan for the 32-year-old.

