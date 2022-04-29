"It will only change if something bad were to happen" - F1 pit wall celebrations could be an accident in the waiting, says Red Bull development driver

Formula E driver Jake Dennis believes F1’s pit wall celebrations at the end of races are a “disaster waiting to happen”.

The Briton feels mechanics and team members shouldn’t be allowed to lean out of the pit wall as cars drive close by at high speeds during the checkered flag. Following the Imola GP, Dennis wrote the following in an Instagram post:

“Things you love to see but this is sooo sketchy. One slip from a mechanic and it’s not a pretty sight. Have a feeling it will only change if something bad were to happen.”

The post featured an image of Lando Norris’ McLaren driving close to the pit wall while team members leaned over it to congratulate the young Briton on his second Imola podium.

Pit wall celebrations are a common sight after races, especially if a driver gets a victory or a podium after a long time. Emphatic team members rush to the pit wall to express their joy alongside their drivers, despite cars going by at really high speeds.

Given that the space between these pit walls is extremely narrow, some team members are often placed precariously against it, increasing the risk of them losing balance and falling on the track.

Despite the celebrations being part of F1 for decades now, there hasn’t been an instance of anyone getting hurt from the practice. Nevertheless, the FIA might have to reign in some of the practices to ensure that celebrations do not risk injury or worse for either drivers or team members.

F1 not ready to “ditch DRS” yet

When the new generation of F1 cars arrived at Barcelona for the first pre-season testing, early signs confirmed what most people had hoped for from the new regulations – the ability the follow each other closely through downforce-critical corners.

This led to some speculation that the sport might finally be able to decrease its reliance on the DRS (Drag Reduction System) after almost a decade. As the first few rounds of the season have proved, however, the new cars are much easier to follow, but overtaking is still difficult without DRS.

While some sections of the F1 community were disappointed with that result, others have welcomed that refreshing increase in the number of on-track passes, even if they require DRS assistance.

According to Pat Symonds, one of the key architects behind the new regulations, the sport is not yet ready to ditch DRS, despite the new cars being better at racing each other. Symonds believes the sport still has a long way to go before DRS can be finally retired for good.

With the FIA aiming for smaller, lighter, and less draggy cars for 2026 to go with the new power unit regulations, we may finally get rid of the DRS “crutch”.

