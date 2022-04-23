"Take the DRS off and see how the racing really is" - Sebastian Vettel's suggestion to verify if the new F1 regulations have worked

Sebastian Vettel thinks the FIA should take away DRS to see if their 2022 F1 car philosophy has worked. The German believes DRS is sometimes the only thing that allows a driver to overtake, despite being introduced only as an aid.

Newer fans of the sport will be surprised to learn that the highly-popular DRS aid was introduced only in 2011 in a bid to increase overtaking around all kinds of tracks.

However, according to Vettel, drivers now rely entirely on DRS to perform overtaking maneuvers, making the new aero changes irrelevant.

Vettel told the press:

"We do rely on the DRS probably more than in the past, to some extent. The interesting bit would be to take the DRS off and see how the racing really is, if you are able to overtake a lot better than, let's say, in the past."

I would be a bit… I'm only a bit cautious for the DRS, because it was brought in as an assistance to help overtaking but now it feels a bit like it's the only thing that allows you to overtake at times. So ideally, we have set of regulation that allows us to follow and race without DRS."

Sebastian Vettel briefly touched upon the recent DRS-based battle between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc at the end of the 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. He said:

"I think an overtake should always be an effort and not dictated by you being in the zone and you get the DRS. The race in Jeddah, where you had the leaders braking for the DRS line to try and be the second one to cross that line, that's a different type of racing."

Sebastian Vettel claims Imola is the 'real test of driver and machine'

Sebastian Vettel believes that the Imola circuit is a test for both cars and drivers. Ahead of the weekend, the German claimed he was looking forward to testing his new machine out on the old-school circuit.

Speaking about the historic track in a recent interview, the four-time world champion said:

“Imola is a real test of driver and machine, and that’s what every F1 circuit should be. It’s hard to imagine we’d ever be racing around Imola in ground-effect cars – that’s really something special, and a bit of a throwback to the 1980s, which is cool. I’m looking forward to getting back into the car and getting up to speed. Imola has never hosted a Sprint race before, so I’m also excited to see how that plays out.”

Sebastian Vettel managed to put his otherwise painfully slow Aston Martin into Q3 ahead of Saturday's sprint race and will start the race in P9.

His fans will be hoping he can bring home some points for his English team over the weekend.

