"That’s what every F1 circuit should be" - Sebastian Vettel terms Imola as the 'real test of driver and machine’

Sebastian Vettel believes that the Imola circuit is a test for both cars and drivers. Overviewing the weekend ahead, the German claimed he looks forward to getting acquainted with the old-school circuit with his new machine.

Speaking in a team preview about the weekend ahead, the four-time world champion said:

“Imola is a real test of driver and machine, and that’s what every F1 circuit should be. It’s hard to imagine we’d ever be racing around Imola in ground-effect cars – that’s really something special, and a bit of a throwback to the 1980s, which is cool. I’m looking forward to getting back into the car and getting up to speed. Imola has never hosted a Sprint race before, so I’m also excited to see how that plays out.”

On his second race weekend of the season, the German still has a lot of catching up to do with his car. Vettel had a tough weekend in Australia with a retirement and is looking forward to both the sprint and race on the iconic Italian circuit.

Sebastian Vettel will lose his patience at some point this season, feels Timo Glock

Ex-F1 driver Timo Glock feels the Australian weekend was one of the worst for the German driver. The Aston Martin team is having a tough start to its 2022 campaign with porpoising and balance issues. Subsequently, the TV pundit feels Sebastian Vettel will lose his patience with the team as he knows how hard it is to get out of low points like the one he faces at Aston Martin.

Speaking on Sky Sports Germany, Glock said:

“Sebastian Vettel’s racing team experienced an absolute worst-case weekend in every respect. The only ones to point out are the mechanics, who knelt in to get the cars back on track, which worked... I can imagine that Sebastian Vettel will lose his patience at some point because he himself knows how long it takes to get out of such a low. Therefore, the question arises whether he still wants to do that to himself. Now you have to wait for the next races and see how he can motivate himself and what he then decides for his future.”

With only one race completed out of three, the former Red Bull man has 20 more races left to decide if he wants to continue with the Silverstone-based team or retire from the sport. The German driver’s contract expires at the end of the 2022 season and his performances this year will shape his decision for the future.

