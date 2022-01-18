Top 3 drivers whose contracts expire at the end of F1 2022 season

One of the more interesting aspects of an F1 season is the silly season where the future of drivers whose contracts are expiring come into focus. There are many high-profile drivers whose contracts are set to expire at the end of the 2022 season leading to intrigue surrounding their future in F1.

In this piece, we look at the top three F1 drivers who will be out of contract by the end of the season.

Top 3 drivers without F1 contracts at the end of the season

#3 Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly received a one-year extension from Alpha Tauri last season but it's fair to say that the French driver seems stuck at the junior Red Bull team. He's performing at a level capable enough to drive for the front-running teams. But at the same time, the senior Red Bull management seems to have put its faith in Sergio Perez for the second seat.

During the 2022 season, Pierre Gasly will be looking to step out of the Red Bull umbrella and explore his options. He might do this because staying at Alpha Tauri for far too long is just not desirable for a talent like his.

#2 Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel started a new chapter in his career at Aston Martin last season. The partnership saw him pick up the first podium for Aston Martin in F1 at Baku in a season that was a bit of a topsy turvy ride at best.

The German's two-year contract expires at the end of this season and it would be interesting to see what the next plan of action for both parties would be.

Sebastian wasn't as impressive in his first season as he should have been, while Aston Martin does not appear to be in a position to be a title contender. With Vettel's contract expiring at the end of the season, it might be interesting to see what he does next. Is Red Bull an option? Or will he stay at Aston Martin? Or will it be retirement for the German? It will be interesting to see what the legend does next.

#1 Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso's future is arguably going to be one of the hottest debates throughout the season. The F1 legend returned to the paddock on a two-year contract with Alpine.

In his first year back, he has shown glimpses of speed that not many expected him to be capable of showing. He performed at a very high level and it was as if he had never left the sport.

However, Alonso is not in F1 to fight for mid-table finishes. He's back to fight for podiums and titles. With the departure of Alain Prost and Marcin Budkowski, Alpine is not showing positive signs when it comes to its prospects for the 2022 season.

If Alpine produces another midfield charger it would be interesting to see what step Alonso takes when it comes to his future. Will there be an extension with the team? Retirement? Or a switch to some other team? It will be interesting to see what he does next.

