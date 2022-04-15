"He won’t win any more" - Sebastian Vettel should retire, according to former F1 team boss

Sebastian Vettel should retire from F1 after a tumultuous start to the 2022 season, according to former F1 team boss Giancarlo Minardi.

After a troubled race weekend in Melbourne that saw him crash out on multiple occasions and also get fined, Minardi feels the four-time world champion cannot win in F1 anymore and should hang up his gloves.

Speaking to Italian publication Corriere della Serra, the president of the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari said:

“He was unlucky to have missed two GPs with Covid, in the third one he went out. But he should retire. He has a lot of money, he’s won a lot of titles and he won’t win any more [races].”

Three rounds into the season, Sebastian Vettel is yet to complete a full race. The German was sidelined from the Bahrain GP after a positive Covid-19 test, which also saw him miss out on the Saudi Arabian GP as well.

Minardi was in F1 till 2006 before selling his team to Red Bull, the team with whom Vettel won his four world championships between 2010 and 2013.

"It feels a bit like arriving late for school" - Sebastian Vettel still adjusting after missing two races in 2022

Sebastian Vettel likened his absence from the opening two races of the 2022 F1 season to arriving a bit late for school prior to his first Grand Prix of the year in Melbourne.

The German was in a conversation during an Aston Martin team preview where he said:

“After testing positive and missing the first two races, it feels a bit like arriving late to school, so I’m really keen to get going again. Starting my season in Australia is something I’ve done before, of course, and it’s also great that Formula 1 is returning after a difficult couple of years.”

Vettel joined Aston Martin after a bittersweet stint with Ferrari. Despite being on the podium at the 2021 Azerbaijan GP, his time with the Silverstone team has been underwhelming on a whole.

Should their performances not improve as the season progresses, Vettel could be forced to make some tough decisions regarding his future with the team or in F1 in general.

