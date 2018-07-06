F1: Sebastian Vettel's Spectacular Car Collection

GAURI CHANDRA FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR 314 // 06 Jul 2018, 22:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Sebastian Vettel

The four times World Champion, the hero of the sport Sebastian Vettel is a German F1 driver currently driving for Scuderia Ferrari. He dominated the F1 world for 4 years consecutively and clinched World Championship titles back to back from 2010-13 with Red Bull Racing. The top-notch driver is considered as one of the best in the history of F1 by his fellow drivers and fans around the globe. The German victor kicked off his amazing F1 journey back in the year 2006 with BMW Sauber as the third driver. In 2007 he achieved the feat of youngest point scorer on debut and moved to Toro Rosso the very same year. In 2008, he became the youngest polesitter and won his maiden Grand Prix at Monza. In the year 2009, he switched to Red Bull Racing and drove for it till the end of 2014 season. The 2010 season was a landmark year for Vettel as he became the youngest World Champion in the history of the sport. In the year 2015, he signed a 3-year contract with Ferrari which has now been extended till the year 2020.

Along with 4 World Driver's Championship title, he has 50 Grand Prix victories, 33 fastest laps and 54 pole positions to his credit

Vettel gave a statement that back in his childhood days " Bicycle was the first means of transportation that gave me Independence" but as the Champion grew, stardom and glamour started spinning around him and he made big choices now which included some ultra luxurious cars in his personal garage, the ace driver is really fond of driving lavish cars and here we have got collection of his magnificent garage

Vettel with his dashing black mini countryman

#MINI Countryman

Mini Countryman is the first subcompact crossover SUV to be launched by MINI. It was launched in the year 2010 and was further modified with extra technicality in the year 2014. The second generation was manufactured last year, the magnificent car is 5 door crossover with a 1.6L turbocharged engine with 6-speed manual as well automatic transmission

Vettel caught hold of this beauty in the very year it was launched, it was unveiled in 2010 at Geneva Motor show. He owns a dashing black color of MINI Countryman which further adds to its charm and hero is often seen driving it.

Video Vettel driving his MINI Countryman