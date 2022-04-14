"Sebastian Vettel will lose his patience at some point" - F1 TV pundit says the four-time champion could soon decide 'for his future'

F1 TV commentator Timo Glock believes the disastrous Australian Grand Prix for Aston Martin last weekend will leave Sebastian Vettel impatient. The team currently continues to show very little hope for improvement and possibilities for race wins.

As reported by PlanetF1, Glock claimed that Aston Martin faced the 'worst-case weekend' at the Albert Park Circuit, saying:

“Sebastian Vettel’s racing team experienced an absolute worst-case weekend in every respect. The only ones to point out are the mechanics, who knelt in to get the cars back on track, which worked. But both Vettel and team-mate Lance Stroll had a completely uneven weekend with numerous mistakes.”

The four-time champion is in his second year with the team but Glock believes that he may soon decide on a different path for his future. He said:

“I can imagine that Sebastian Vettel will lose his patience at some point because he himself knows how long it takes to get out of such a low. Therefore, the question arises whether he still wants to do that to himself. Now you have to wait for the next races and see how he can motivate himself and what he then decides for his future.”

The Australian Grand Prix was Vettel's first full race of the 2022 season. Before that, he tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to miss out on the first two races of the year in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. He currently stands last in the drivers' standings with zero points to his name.

"Bit too much too soon" - Sebastian Vettel on his struggles at the Australian GP

What was supposed to be a celebrated return to the grid for Sebastian Vettel turned out to be the biggest nightmare of the race weekend for the German from start to finish.

In a post-race interaction, Vettel reflected on what went wrong over the course of the race, saying:

“[It was] maybe too much of a handful for me today. I tried to push a little bit too hard and obviously lost the car. Overall, obviously we know that the car is difficult and maybe I was wanting a little bit too much too soon and obviously I lost it a couple of times this weekend.”

Formula 1 @F1 RED FLAG



Sebastian Vettel comes to a stop on the back straight



#AusGP #F1 RED FLAGSebastian Vettel comes to a stop on the back straight 🚩 RED FLAG 🚩Sebastian Vettel comes to a stop on the back straight 😫#AusGP #F1 https://t.co/G0r4ZVK9ey

Speaking about the significant struggles of getting back into the championship after missing out on the first two Grand Prix weekends, he added, saying:

“[Missing the first two races] didn’t help. Obviously in race conditions it was the first time [for me] and there was a lot of stuff I picked up in the first couple of laps, but unfortunately it was a bit too short our race. We have a lot of things that we want to improve [on the car], but we don’t have the solutions yet.”

Power loss, crashes, and fines- Vettel faced them all in Melbourne. This was certainly a weekend to forget for the Aston Martin driver.

