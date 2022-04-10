×
F1 2022: What do the driver standings look like after the Australian GP?

F1 Grand Prix of Australia Podium Celebrations
F1 Grand Prix of Australia Podium Celebrations
Khushi Chandani
ANALYST
Modified Apr 10, 2022 09:00 PM IST
News

The 2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix has almost left the drivers' standings looking bizarre. While Charles Leclerc further extended his lead in the championship to 71 points, nearly every single driver in the top ten has changed their position in the standings after the dramatic race.

With a disappointing DNF for Carlos Sainz within the very first three laps of the race, the Spaniard took home no points in Melbourne, leaving him with 33 points. George Russell secured his first podium of the season with Mercedes with a third-place finish, putting him above the second Ferrari into 2nd place in the standings with a 3-point gap.

Sergio Perez, who previously stood in 7th place after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, has squeezed his way into the top-4 with a second-place finish at the Albert Park Circuit on Sunday. His teammate Max Verstappen, however, suffered a devastating DNF, leaving him in 6th place with 25 points in total. Ahead of him is seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who managed a decent race with a P4 finish behind his teammate. The Briton is the only driver in the top-10 apart from Leclerc, who remains in the same position from the last race.

Esteban Ocon, who initially held the 6th position in the drivers' standings, has now dropped to 7th. Meanwhile, both McLarens have moved up with P8 for Lando Norris and P11 for Daniel Ricciardo after McLaren's first double-points finish of the year. Haas scored zero points in the 2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix, as a result of which Kevin Magnussen has fallen from 8th to 9th in the drivers' standings.

Valtteri Bottas is down to 10th from 9th after a slightly disappointing weekend for the Alfa Romeo driver. His teammate Guanyu Zhou has also lost a place and now stands at 15th.

What looked like one of his best weekends in recent years for Fernando Alonso turned out to be an absolute nightmare, leaving him with zero points from the weekend and a 14th position in the drivers' standings. Alex Albon had a phenomenal weekend, scoring his first point of the season for Williams with a P10 finish, pushing him up to 16th in the drivers' standings. Mick Schumacher, Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel are yet to score a point.

Here are the 2022 F1 drivers' championship as it currently stands:

PositionDriverNationalityCarPoints
1Charles LeclercMONFerrari71
2George RussellGBRMercedes37
3Carlos SainzESPFerrari33
4Sergio PerezMEXRed Bull Racing RBPT30
5Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes28
6Max VerstappenNEDRed Bull Racing RBPT25
7Esteban OconFRAAlpine Renault20
8Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mercedes16
9Kevin MagnussenDENHaas Ferrari12
10Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo Ferrari12
11Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren Mercedes8
12Pierre GaslyFRAAlphaTauri RBPT6
13Yuki TsunodaJPNAlphaTauri RBPT4
14Fernando AlonsoESPAlpine Renault2
15Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo Ferrari1
16Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Mercedes1
17Mick SchumacherGERHaas Ferrari0
18Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Mercedes0
19Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Mercedes0
20Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Mercedes0

Edited by Anurag C
