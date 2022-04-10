F1 2022: What do the driver standings look like after the Australian GP?

The 2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix has almost left the drivers' standings looking bizarre. While Charles Leclerc further extended his lead in the championship to 71 points, nearly every single driver in the top ten has changed their position in the standings after the dramatic race.

With a disappointing DNF for Carlos Sainz within the very first three laps of the race, the Spaniard took home no points in Melbourne, leaving him with 33 points. George Russell secured his first podium of the season with Mercedes with a third-place finish, putting him above the second Ferrari into 2nd place in the standings with a 3-point gap.

Sergio Perez, who previously stood in 7th place after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, has squeezed his way into the top-4 with a second-place finish at the Albert Park Circuit on Sunday. His teammate Max Verstappen, however, suffered a devastating DNF, leaving him in 6th place with 25 points in total. Ahead of him is seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who managed a decent race with a P4 finish behind his teammate. The Briton is the only driver in the top-10 apart from Leclerc, who remains in the same position from the last race.

Esteban Ocon, who initially held the 6th position in the drivers' standings, has now dropped to 7th. Meanwhile, both McLarens have moved up with P8 for Lando Norris and P11 for Daniel Ricciardo after McLaren's first double-points finish of the year. Haas scored zero points in the 2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix, as a result of which Kevin Magnussen has fallen from 8th to 9th in the drivers' standings.

Valtteri Bottas is down to 10th from 9th after a slightly disappointing weekend for the Alfa Romeo driver. His teammate Guanyu Zhou has also lost a place and now stands at 15th.

What looked like one of his best weekends in recent years for Fernando Alonso turned out to be an absolute nightmare, leaving him with zero points from the weekend and a 14th position in the drivers' standings. Alex Albon had a phenomenal weekend, scoring his first point of the season for Williams with a P10 finish, pushing him up to 16th in the drivers' standings. Mick Schumacher, Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel are yet to score a point.

Here are the 2022 F1 drivers' championship as it currently stands:

Position Driver Nationality Car Points 1 Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 71 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes 37 3 Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 33 4 Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull Racing RBPT 30 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 28 6 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing RBPT 25 7 Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine Renault 20 8 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mercedes 16 9 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas Ferrari 12 10 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 12 11 Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren Mercedes 8 12 Pierre Gasly FRA AlphaTauri RBPT 6 13 Yuki Tsunoda JPN AlphaTauri RBPT 4 14 Fernando Alonso ESP Alpine Renault 2 15 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1 16 Alexander Albon THA Williams Mercedes 1 17 Mick Schumacher GER Haas Ferrari 0 18 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 0 19 Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 0 20 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Mercedes 0

