"F1 is predominantly British"- Mercedes' George Russell reveals why 2022 British GP is the 'most special race of the year' for him

George Russell has had a strong start to life at Mercedes, having finished in the top 5 in every race this season and earning the nickname of "Mr. Consistency".

He will be racing at the 2022 F1 British GP, his home race this weekend, for the first time as a Mercedes driver. In an interview with CNN, Russell was asked why the British GP garnered so much attention and love from the fans. The 24-year-old replied that one of the reasons behind that is the fact that F1 is predominantly British. He said:

“It is the most special race of the year in my view because F1 is predominantly British. The majority of the teams are British. Motorsport fans here are so passionate for the sport and you go to Silverstone, which is one of the best circuits in the world, and you put that all together and it just creates this incredible event. And just seeing knowing my friends and family who are there telling me the stories of their experiences, it seems like I wish I could experience that again from the grandstands.”

When questioned how much he enjoys racing in front of his home crowd with his family in the stands, George Russell admitted that at the end of the day, it all came down to where he found himself on the timing sheets. He said:

“You enjoy it based on high up the timesheets you are. Even when the results weren’t great, you obviously still have huge appreciation for everybody supporting you at the British GP. But at the end of the day, I’m there to do my job and I need to bring my A-game not only for myself but for everyone that’s there supporting you.”

We know we have work to do: George Russell

Mercedes has suffered an apparent loss of form this season as the team has not been in contention for wins unlike the last 8 seasons. When questioned about it, Russell admitted that the Brackley-based outfit has been slow in making up the gap to the frontrunners, saying:

“I think it’s all about expectation management. We’ve finished in the top 5 of every race which has been good but I want to stand on the top step of the podium so we know we have work to do. Every single person within this team is a winner and they want to win. We’re slowly closing that gap but we know we need to make strides sooner rather than later.”

Mercedes looks strong this weekend and it will be interesting to see what kind of results George Russell can put together at the 2022 F1 British GP.

