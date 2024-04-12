F1 pundit argues why rumors of Adrian Newey leaving Red Bull are off the mark

F1 pundit Joe Saward has claimed that reports of Red Bull CTO Adrian Newey leaving the Austrian team are off the mark due to his involvement in building the next supercar.

The aero wizard has been rumored to be leaving the world champions due to internal power struggles between the Austrian faction of the brand and the Thai owners. There were reports that Newey wasn't a fan of the internal bickering and could depart from the team at the end of the 2024 season.

There were some claims that Aston Martin and Ferrari are hugely interested in Newey's services. While the former declined any offer made to the aero wizard, the Scuderia have maintained their silence.

In his blog 'Green Notebook', Joe Saward discussed Adrian Newey's future with the team, writing:

"All those who are rumoring about Newey leaving Red Bull should perhaps note that he is heavily involved in plans to build the next Red Bull supercar, which will have more F1-related technologies, but will cost a little less than the RB17 and will have a bigger production run."

Red Bull CTO speaks about his future in the sport

Red Bull CTO Adrian Newey has stated that he doesn't plan his future 'too far' but accepted that he is happy in the sport and enjoying his time despite reports of him leaving the Austrian team.

Speaking to RacingNews365, the Brit said:

“I enjoy [it]. Ever since I was 10 or so, certainly by 12, I wanted to be a designer - I don’t think I knew the word ‘engineer’ - in motor racing, and ideally, Formula 1. That's what I [put] all my teenage years towards. I managed to get that first job in motor racing when I graduated.

“I’ve hugely enjoyed it, and I continue to enjoy it. So I think as long as I continue to enjoy it and the team wants me then I’ll continue to do it for the moment and then we'll have to see in the future. I don't tend to plan too far forward.”

Despite Newey confidently pointing out that he has been enjoying the sport, it remains unclear if he would be with the reigning world champions or jump ship to any other team on the grid.

The reports of the internal turmoil in Red Bull have been overlooked for the past couple of races as everyone is focused on their performance on the track.