F1 pundit backs George Russell's claim that Red Bull could win every race this season: "You couldn't rule it out"

F1 pundit and famous commentator Martin Brundle recently supported George Russell's claim that Red Bull would win every single race in the 2023 F1 season.

After the Bahrain GP, the Mercedes driver was dejected due to his and his car's performance. He finished seventh in the race, behind both Aston Martin cars and his teammate, Lewis Hamilton. Whether it was due to disappointment or not, he mentioned that Red Bull was simply too quick and would win every single race and the championship.

A few days after the race, Brudle wrote a piece for Sky Sports where he addressed what George Russell stated about the Milton Keynes-based team and how it could be possible. He explained how they already have a great car to begin with, which can win on almost any circuit, especially in the hands of Max Verstappen. With Russell's bold claim likely to become a reality, the F1 commentator wrote:

"George said after the race that he believes Red Bull will win all 23 races, and while that might have been an emotional and disappointed reaction, you couldn't rule it out on the evidence we've seen so far. A great car is a great car whether it's Monza or Monaco, and they'll take some beating not least in the calm, effortlessly fast, and now very experienced hands of Verstappen."

Martin Brundle further added that the cost cap breach penalty, which reduces their wind tunnel and CFD time, might not affect them simply because they already have a quick car. According to him, at this point, only reliability issues, driver errors, and other external factors could obstruct the Austrian team's dominance:

"Red Bull's limitations, given the 'cost cap breach penalty' on wind-tunnel and CFD time, don't matter so much if you have a great car to start with. The only scenario that could hurt them would be if they were firefighting problems and playing catch-up, which they're clearly not. But inevitably, reliability, driver errors, Safety Cars, or rain will destabilize them at some point."

Charles Leclerc admits that Red Bull are 'on another planet' after 2023 F1 Bahrain GP

Charles Leclerc had a horrible start to the 2023 F1 season as his car encountered some major reliability issues that forced him to retire from the Bahrain GP. After the race, a dejected Monagasque spoke to Sky Sports, summing up the race weekend and acknowledging how fast Red Bull are:

"We expected to be on the back foot this weekend, especially in the race to Red Bull – that team is on another planet right now. But that’s exactly why most weekends, we need to bring maximum points possible home, and we didn’t manage to do so."

After the Bahrain GP, it's fairly clear that Ferrari will be chasing the Austrian team rather than fighting them for the championship. They will be fighting against Aston Martin as well, a newly emerging top team.

