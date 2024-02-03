F1 pundit claims Alex Albon offered a three-year contract by Red Bull to partner Max Verstappen from 2025

F1 pundit Peter Windsor recently dropped a massive claim of Alex Albon being offered a seat from Red Bull for 2025. This could be another major move in the F1 since the Thai driver will make a return to the team and race alongside Max Verstappen. In the 2023 F1 season, he drove exceptionally well and made a name for himself, so much so that his former team could hire him back.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Windsor said that Red Bull has offered a three-year contract to Albon for 2025. The pundit added he cannot imagine the Williams driver saying no to an offer like that. He further claimed that the rumor was 90% accurate.

"Mercedes engine is in Williams. He [Albon] has been doing well. But as I understand it, he has been offered a three-year contract by Red Bull to start in 2025. So I think he will be seen alongside Max Verstappen in the Red Bull. I can't imagine him saying no to that. Equally, as I understand it, it's not a 100%...it's probably 90% correct I think."

Expand Tweet

Windsor was so sure that Albon had been offered a Red Bull contract that he straight away congratulated him for it.

"You are going to see him in a very good car, and he is probably going to win some Grand Prixs. Alex Albon has worked really hard to get back into Red Bull. And congratulations to him on that, on being offered that contract," Windsor said.

Alex Albon was with Red Bull when he started in F1 in 2019. He raced for its sister team Toro Rosso before quickly being promoted to the top team mid-season. He raced for the Austrian-British team in 2020, after which he was removed from the seat. The Thai driver then cut ties with the defending world champions in 2021 and started racing for Williams in 2022.

If the contract is real, and he accepts the offer, his return to Red Bull would be fascinating to witness, simply because of his chaotic past with them.

Alex Albon reportedly turned down an offer from Red Bull in 2023

Back in July 2023, FIA-accredited journalist Yhacbec López reported that Alex Albon rejected an offer from Red Bull to rejoin their camp. The rumor was released by López on his X account. In the post, he wrote:

"It has been known that @alex_albon received the proposal to return to the RB structure and replied...'No, thanks'. It's never happened before."

Expand Tweet

Alex Albon is currently racing for Williams and has a contract that will end in 2024. Since 2023, several teams have been eyeing Albon as a potential candidate. The Thai driver will play a massive role in the entire 2024 F1 silly season.