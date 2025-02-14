F1 pundit claims Lewis Hamilton's action would make Italians like him unlike what happened with Michael Schumacher

Lewis Hamilton has reportedly delivered a speech in Italian while speaking to Ferrari engineers at the team's factory in Maranello. F1 pundit Jose Zapico stated that the Brit's gesture could make him a fan favorite in Italy, unlike Michael Schumacher, who apparently avoided speaking Italian during his stint in Maranello.

Hamilton's highly anticipated arrival in Italy saw fans turn up in huge numbers to welcome their new driver. He greeted the supporters and thanked them for the surreal reception.

Meanwhile, the seven-time world champion reportedly won over the Ferrari engineers' hearts with a special message that he delivered in Italian. According to Planet F1, he said (translated):

“Hello everyone. Thank you for your warm welcome. I am happy to start this new adventure with you at Ferrari. It has always been my dream to be part of this team. I can’t wait to work with you. Thank you."

Renowned F1 pundit Jose Zapico shared a post on the X platform to reveal an intriguing detail about Hamilton's speech. According to Zapico, the British driver's move could influence the Tifosi crowd in his favor.

Apparently, Michael Schumacher, also a seven-time world champion, was often called out for avoiding speaking in Italian during his time with Ferrari.

“[Michael] Schumacher was never liked in Italy. He was more appreciated after his departure from Ferrari; he was called ‘il tedesco’ (‘The German’) and ‘Sochmacher,’ which is a very ugly thing to say. He was criticised for never speaking a word of Italian," Zapico said, via Planet F1.

However, Lewis Hamilton's small gesture might leave a profound impact on the Tifosi crowd in the long run.

“Lewis, he has taken the trouble to at least read it on his iPhone," he added.

Lewis Hamilton's transition into Ferrari has been met with great enthusiasm. From fans to team owners to engineers, everyone is apparently excited to have the seven-time world champion onboard.

Former F1 driver backs Ferrari to win title with Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton [L] Fred Vasseur [C] Charles Leclerc [R] [Image Source: @ScuderiaFerrari/X]

The 2025 F1 season will mark Lewis Hamilton's debut in F1. The British driver will be seen in the red overalls on March 16 at the Australian Grand Prix scheduled to be held in Melbourne.

Meanwhile, former F1 driver Gerhard Berger has backed Ferrari to win the title in the 2025 season, especially with Hamilton on board. Talking to Auto Motor und Sport, he said:

“I would put my money on Ferrari this season. I can't say whether Hamilton or Leclerc will win the drivers‘ world championship, but they will win a title. That's my personal impression. Ferrari was almost always fast last year, with a few slip-ups."

Lewis Hamilton hasn't won a championship since 2020 and snapped out of his career-longest winless streak during the 2024 British Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc finished P3 in the drivers championship last season with 356 points and three race victories.

