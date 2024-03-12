F1 pundit claims Max Verstappen 'showed his colors and real allegiance' in the Red Bull internal struggle with his vociferous backing of Helmut Marko 

F1 pundit Scott Mitchell-Malm claimed that Max Verstappen showed his 'true colors and allegiances' by backing Helmut Marko amid Red Bull's recent internal struggles.

Helmut Marko dropped a bombshell on the eve of the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP when he mentioned that he might be suspended from the team amidst an internal investigation from Red Bull GmbH. It was reported that the Austrian was the subject of an information leak regarding Christian Horner's investigation last month.

While appearing on The Race podcast, Mitchell-Malm spoke about Max Verstappen's staunch defense for Marko and his allegiances in the internal struggle within the team. He said:

"There have been all sorts of chatter that Marko may or may not have been involved in that, the suggestions were that Red Bull wanted to establish that and probe a little bit. And that went down really badly with Verstappen who showed his colors and real allegiance for the first time in all this.

"Because he's been very neutral. Everything that has been kicking off, Max has pretty much stayed out of it, and when it has been drawn into it, he's said very little. When this Marko stuff came out, Max was flat-out adamant and the first time I've ever heard Verstappen link his situation and future to anything else."

Max Verstappen extends his support to Helmut Marko in Red Bull's internal tension

The Red Bull driver stated that he was 'loyal' to Helmut Marko and had immense respect for his accomplishments within the team. As per ESPN, Verstappen said:

"My loyalty to him is very big. I have always expressed this to everyone within the team, everyone high up, that he is an important part of my decision-making for all the time in the future as well within the team."

Max Verstappen also hinted that his situation might be linked with the Austrian's future in the team, adding:

"It is very important that he stays within the team... including everyone else, it is a whole team effort and it is very important that we keep the key people together because I feel like if such an important pillar falls away - that is also what I have said to the team -- that is not good for my situation as well. For sure for me, Helmut has to stay."

The three-time world champion has a contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season.