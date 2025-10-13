F1 pundit Danica Patrick reacts to US President Donald Trump proclaiming 'peace in the Middle East'

Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver turned F1 pundit, Danica Patrick, has reacted to Donald Trump bringing a ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine conflict. The 79-year-old flew to Israel and addressed the parliament, claiming that the war between the two states was over and it was a historic dawn for a new Middle East.Since 2023, the battle between Israel and Palestine had been raging on. Moreover, a huge fraction of society, including Lewis Hamilton, had urged to stop the conflict due to the civilian casualties in the whole saga on both sides of the border.So, after two years of on-and-off battle, a ceasefire was finally put in place between the two nations. Subsequently, Trump headed to the Israeli parliament to address the world, as the conflict between the two nations was resolved, where he said:&quot;This is not only the end of a war. This is the end of a age of terror and death and the beginning of the age of faith and hope and of god. It’s the start of a grand concord and lasting harmony for Israel and all the nations of what will soon be a truly magnificent region. This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDanica Patrick then reacted to Trump's speech and how peace was seemingly achieved in the Middle East after a resolution was brought to the table, as she captioned her Instagram story:&quot;I grew up in the era of saying &quot;peace in the Middle East&quot; to say goodbye in a silly way. It was a far out there idea that didn't seem real. Well, now it is. It's here. This will be the most legendary accomplishment by Donald Trump ✌️ Peace through strength.&quot;Danica Patrick reacting to Donald Trump's proclamation of peace in the Middle East | Source: Instagram/@danicapatrickOn the other hand, Patrick had been a former racer herself as she raced in both IndyCar and NASCAR. But her F1 role started after her retirement as she joined the Sky Sports F1 panel for the North American races.When did Danica Patrick's F1 analyst gig start?Danica Patrick at the 2024 F1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix race weekend - Source: GettySince retiring from professional racing in 2018, Danica Patrick has slowly started exploring various other ventures. One such venture was becoming an F1 pundit.She joined the F1 paddock for the first time at the 2021 United States Grand Prix as part of the Sky Sports F1 panelists. Moreover, she has since then been present at the North American races as an expert and has often shared her views on various matters revolving around the paddock.Her F1 gig also helped her land a commentary role on the Indy 500 side. So, Patrick has seemingly established herself in the motorsport analyst sphere and is slated to make an appearance at the upcoming North American races.