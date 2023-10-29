F1 pundit explains how Charles Leclerc and Ferrari were able to beat Max Verstappen for pole in 2023 F1 Mexican GP qualifying

F1 expert Mark Hughes recently explained how Charles Leclerc and Ferrari were able to beat Max Verstappen for pole position at the 2023 F1 Mexican GP qualifying. The Italian giants stole yet another pole from the reigning world champion and will start the race on Sunday from first and second positions.

In an exclusive column in The Race, Hughes initially explained how a high-altitude track like the one in Mexico affects the track and tire temperature quite differently from other circuits. Since the air is thinner around the track, there is a 25% decrease in downforce, which makes it difficult to bring the front tires to optimal temperatures. Furthermore, the track temperature during the qualifying session also decreases because of the time of day.

These factors were observed by Ferrari, and they acted on them quite thoroughly. Hence, they were able to progressively increase their pace in the qualifying session. Mark Hughes wrote:

"The track temperature at the start of Q1 was higher than it had been all weekend, at 46-degrees C. As it fell to 42-deg C by the beginning of Q3, the Ferrari suddenly seemed to find its sweet spot. Leclerc found 0.8s compared to his best Q2 lap. Verstappen found just 0.4s. The Ferrari picked up a much-improved balance from the temperature drop. The Red Bull is less so."

Both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz tested out-laps during the third practice session, just when the tires are in their right temperature window.

Though this tactic gave the Prancing Horse team the upper hand, it is safe to say that when the temperatures stabilize in longer stints, Red Bull and Max Verstappen will start to creep up again.

Hughes continued:

"Ferrari, knowing that this volatility was a potential opportunity, had practiced out-lap preparation a lot in that morning’s FP3. While the Ferrari adapted better to the track variations than the Red Bull over one lap, the picture inevitably changes when the tyres have done a few consecutive laps and the temperatures have stabilised."

Charles Leclerc would only leave Ferrari if he stopped believing in the team's goals

Charles Leclerc stated that he still believes in Ferrari's project and their plans to bounce back to the top of F1. He stated that he would only leave the team if he stopped believing in them. He still has full faith in the direction the team is taking and is more determined to help them than ever.

In a recent interview with The Race, Charles Leclerc said:

"Whenever I don't believe in the project anymore, I'll have to go away. Because it’s in these kinds of situations that you don't get the best out of yourself, that you don't help the team as much as it needs to be helped. But this is definitely not the case at the moment. I believe in the project as much as I've ever believed in the project before. Especially since Fred arrived."

Charles Leclerc still has a contract with the Italian team until the end of 2024. However, it is safe to say that he could remain on the team for more than that.