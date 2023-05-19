F1 pundit identifies one thing that Charles Leclerc "doesn't have a lot of"

F1 pundit Peter Windsor feels Charles Leclerc does not have a lot of patience in terms of driving, as a result of which, he is making several on-track blunders.

The Ferrari driver once again had a horrendous race weekend in Miami, where he crashed into the barrier twice on the same corner in two different sessions, one in practice and the other in qualifying.

As the F1 bandwagon shifts to Monaco next weekend, Windsor explained how Leclerc should tackle the extremely tight and unforgiving track.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he stated that Charles Leclerc's race engineer should urge the driver to let the track come to him rather than pushing too hard and risking a crash. Windsor said:

"I said at the time, I just hope he's got good management around him who can put his mind at the right sort of level, which is let the track come to you. It's a street circuit; it'll be a very different circuit on Sunday to the one you drive on Friday morning.

"And let the track come; don't push harder than the track wants you to go, and let that time come with the tires and the grip, and be patient. Patience is what Monaco is all about, and I suspect that's the one thing that Charles, at the moment, doesn't have a lot of."

Furthermore, Windsor feels Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur should step in and ask Charles Leclerc not to push too hard in Monaco, especially after the 2023 F1 Miami GP, where the driver went off the track in the same corner twice.

Windsor concluded by saying:

"But I hope Freddie Vasseur, after Miami, has thought, 'Yeah, I didn't really get that right, and I shouldn't have allowed that to happen and we need to make sure Charles is in good shape for Monaco'. I hope that's it."

Charles Leclerc dreams of winning several championships with Ferrari

Although Charles Leclerc's life at Ferrari has been slightly stressful, he is determined to stay with the team and win several championships with the Italians in the future.

In an exclusive interview with the Italian TV show TG1 on Rai News, he explained how the first part of his dream, driving for Ferrari, has been fulfilled. But the second part, winning championships with them, is yet to be achieved. Leclerc said:

"No. No. To be a Ferrari driver in F1 was one of my dreams, and I fulfilled it. But it doesn’t end here…I want to win a championship, championships, in the plural, if possible."

The Monagasque came closest to winning a championship last year when he fought Max Verstappen and Red Bull. Unfortunately, he was unable to clinch his maiden world title due to several strategy mishaps and personal mistakes.

