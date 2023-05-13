F1 pundit's theory of why Charles Leclerc is more error-prone than Max Verstappen - "I wonder Ferrari are that disciplined"

F1 pundit Peter Windsor has speculated on why Charles Leclerc makes more on-track mistakes than Max Verstappen. The 2023 season has been going dreadfully for the Monagasque, who has made a few mistakes and been unlucky in some races.

On his YouTube channel, Windsor explained how Max Verstappen came on the radio to discuss the front wing adjustment after tyre changes in the 2023 Miami GP. Red Bull simply asked him to focus on the race and leave the rest of the strategy and car changes to them. The F1 pundit said:

"He (Max Verstappen) got on the radio in Miami and said, 'When we go to medium what to do? We maybe we need to do something with the front wing.'

"And they got back on the radio straight away and said 'Max, we're on the pit wall doing that. Just drive the car. Don't talk, you know, don't talk to us about things that we're working on,' and Max just sort of stayed quiet and kept driving the car."

"But it was interesting that he was thinking of that, and they were correct to say that to Max, in my view. Because you don't want the driver thinking about front wing changes on the medium tyre when he's still on the hard tyre."

Windsor also wondered if this kind of discipline is shown by Ferrari whenever Charles Leclerc communicate with them during a race:

"I wonder whether Ferrari are that disciplined with with Leclerc when he's saying things like that. Again, you know, I'd like to think that with Freddie Vasseur's arrival, that discipline is there and that drivers are 100% focused, but quite clearly there's something wrong if the driver can basically make the same mistake in two days, one of them in official qualifying on the same corner."

F1 pundit feels Charles Leclerc is as talented as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen

F1 pundit Peter Windsor reckons Charles Leclerc is as talented and skilled as other great drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. However, he has been quite unlucky with issues, both external and internal:

"I don't know what other people think of him. All I can say is I've always rated him as as a driver up there with Lewis and Max. And I think he's had much more to deal with than Lewis and Max in the bulk of his Formula One career, i.e, politics and various other things as well, personal things."

Of course, Charles Leclerc has shown how quick he can drive and even challenge for the title in 2022. Hence, he's considered one of the best F1 drivers on the grid.

