F1 pundit shares an anecdote of the Spaniard's interaction with a young journalist: "Fernando Alonso's response was dripping in annoyance"

Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz has revealed that two-time world champion Fernando Alonso got annoyed at a journalist at his press conference during the pre-season testing in Bahrain last week.

The Spaniard, who will race for the Aston Martin F1 team during the 2023 season, is known for making the wrong choices while switching teams at the wrong time. He has been the 'b*tt of the joke' on social media for several years as whichever team he leaves improves the following season.

On the Sky Sports podcast, Kravitz stated that when a journalist asked Fernando Alonso if he had finally made the right decision, the two-time world champion wasn't pleased. Kravitz said:

"He was in the press conference in Bahrain and Luke Smith's replacement at Autosport, Matt Q, picture this you're Autosport magazine, the Bible of Motorsport Journalism, and it's your first day as Grand Prix reporter, and this chap Matt Q and he says, 'Fernando, you've made some terrible decisions on the driving front over the years, if this, at last, you've actually made a good one?'"

"And I could only hear it as I was listening through the monitor and I was thinking, 'Strong one, Matt.' I was ready to hear Alonso saying, 'Who do you think you're talking to?' He didn't. But the answer he gave was dripping in annoyance with the premise of Matt's question."

"We will give our best in the race" - Fernando Alonso on Aston Martin's chances

Fernando Alonso mentioned that it is important that the British team manages expectations heading into the first race of the season as they are not targeting a podium finish. He told Sky Sports:

"We will give our best in the race, but that (a podium finish) is not the target for us, to be honest. We need to keep learning about the car - only two days of testing on a completely new car, a new package."

"The top three teams were in another league last year, they were sometimes even lapping the fourth team, and basically only seven cars finish on the same lap. So we cannot make that kind of a step only in one winter. I think we are very happy with the car but we have to keep our feet on the ground and keep working on this good baseline."

Fernando Alonso had previously stated that Aston Martin may even be faster than Ferrari in Bahrain but we will get a clearer picture this weekend.

Poll : 0 votes