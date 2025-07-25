"F1 quote that will age badly": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton claiming he doesn't want to suffer the fate of Vettel and Alonso at Ferrari

3Lewis Hamilton has declared that he intends to win a world championship with Ferrari, unlike the former F1 driver Sebastian Vettel and the current Aston Martin driver, Fernando Alonso. In line with Hamilton's bold remarks, fans from all over the globe have come up with their respective takes.Before joining Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel was a four-time champion with Red Bull. He joined the Maranello-based outfit in 2015, and despite spending five years with them, he was not able to amass a world championship.The same was also the case for two-time champion Fernando Alonso. He drove for Ferrari from 2010 to 2014, but just like Vettel, he was not able to amass a championship with the team. Hamilton does not want to end up in this situation, he recently said:&quot;You've had Kimi, Fernando, Sebastian, all world champions; however, they (Vettel and Alonso) didn't win a world championship with Ferrari. I refuse for that to be the case for me.&quot;Seeing the seven-time world champion's strong remarks, a fan wrote:&quot;F1 quote that will age badly.&quot;Saad @sebvetyoubeautyLINKF1 quote that will age badly.Another fan via the same platform had the following to add:&quot;It’s been nearly 20 years since Kimi won Ferrari’s last title why does he think that’s suddenly gonna change.&quot;Here are some of the other reactions:&quot;Gambling all his aura.&quot; A fan wrote.&quot;Just saying if ferrari wins a wcc his technically not wrong.&quot; Another added.&quot;I think I've seen this play before.&quot; Another added.Ferrari last amassed the F1 drivers' world championship back in 2007. Since then, none of the top drivers who have driven for the team have been able to replicate this. After the first 12 rounds of the 2025 F1 season, Lewis Hamilton is in sixth place in the drivers' championship behind Charles Leclerc.Lewis Hamilton's take on the Ferrari upgrades for the Belgian GPWhile fans have come up with their takes on Lewis Hamilton's comments around Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, and the F1 championship, Ferrari has brought an upgrade to the ongoing Belgian GP race weekend.The outfit has a revised rear suspension, and in line with this, Hamilton at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, has said:&quot;We’ll kind of figure out how to finetune it and to try to extract performance from it. On the simulator there’s no difference, but I’m sure across different circuits perhaps there’ll be benefits. I think for me the positive thing is arriving at the filming day where you see that new bits are coming, you see that we are getting development..&quot; VIa F1.Ferrari has not had the best of times in the 2025 F1 season. Their challenger has not proved itself as a match for the mighty McLarens. However, taking into consideration that Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are running an upgrade at the Spa-Francorchamps racing circuit, it will be interesting to see whether they'd be able to challenge for a Grand Prix win.