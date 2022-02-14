F1 race director accused of "live negotiation" during 2021 season finale by Damon Hill

The F1 2021 season finale was the result of a 'live negotiation' between Michael Masi and Red Bull, according to British F1 analyst Damon Hill. Hill won the 1996 F1 world championship with Williams and is currently working with Sky Sports.

After both Aston Martin drivers, Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel, had asked for more consistency in the sport, Hill was asked to share his thoughts on Twitter. He wrote:

“I think Lance [Stroll] said it wasn’t fair? Is that right? Well, in so far as it was unprecedented, I agree. But it was clear throughout the season that Masi was going to play this differently from before. It was rules by live negotiation.”

Masi was heard being coerced into restarting the race in a manner inconsistent with the rules by Red Bull's team principal Christian Horner and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley. The footage and audio of his interaction with the Red Bull leadership during the final laps of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix have agitated many of the sport's fans.

The FIA is currently conducting an internal investigation into the matter. Reports indicate race director Masi could be made to abdicate his position when the results are revealed.

2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix fiasco 'not pretty' for F1, feels Martin Brundle

Martin Brundle believes footage of Michael Masi's cooperation with Red Bull during the closing stages of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is 'not pretty' for the sport.

Jordan ¹⁰³ @F1_Jordan This is shocking. New emerging footage of @F1 Abu Dhabi GP containing previously unheard radio. Masi essentially executed the instructions of Jonathan Wheatley (Red Bull) without any second thought over its legality or fairness. This should be sickening listening to any fan. This is shocking. New emerging footage of @F1 Abu Dhabi GP containing previously unheard radio. Masi essentially executed the instructions of Jonathan Wheatley (Red Bull) without any second thought over its legality or fairness. This should be sickening listening to any fan. https://t.co/XkOWmjGhH0

The former driver-turned-analyst shared his views on the footage that has incensed multitudes of Lewis Hamilton fans during a Sky Sports panel discussion. He said:

“Of course it is really uncomfortable. A lot of people are unhappy ... Because, for me, the really crucial regulation that wasn't carried out is the Safety Car should have come in at the end of the following lap. It's not pretty for Formula 1 at all but I don't think this particular thing... it's come out today, it's come just before the Red Bull launch as well, but I don't think it changes the narrative, the really uncomfortable narrative of what happened.”

Brundle believes it will take some serious changes in the sport's rulebook to ensure such an incident is not repeated.

