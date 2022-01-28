F1 renews contract with Singapore GP until 2028

F1 announced the renewal of the Singapore Grand Prix, whose contract has been extended until 2028. As the popular night race returns to the 2022 calendar after a two-year hiatus, the announcement confirmed its presence for another seven years.

The announcement also mentioned a unique sustainability partnership between the sport, Singapore GP Private Ltd (SGP), and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to reduce the carbon footprint of the event as part of building a sustainable business model.

Announcing the renewal of F1’s premier event, CEO Stefano Domenicali said:

“I am delighted that Formula 1 will continue to race in Singapore for another seven years. The Marina Bay Street Circuit hosted the first night race in F1 history in 2008, and Singapore has continued to thrill fans, teams, and drivers ever since. Singapore holds a special place on the F1 calendar, and this extension is part of our long-term commitment to continue to grow the sport in Asia.”

Domenicali stressed the importance of their long-term commitment to Singapore and highlighted its importance on the calendar. The announcement also mentioned strict health and safety protocols that will be in effect to ensure the safety of fans, teams, drivers, and personnel visiting the city for the 2022 race.

Highlighting the importance of the iconic night race, the island nation's Minister for Transport & Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, S. Iswaran, said:

“The Singapore F1 race continues to be a strong focal point for tourists, global events and business meetings. We have decided to continue hosting the F1 race for another 7 years, after thoroughly evaluating the long-term benefits that a term extension could bring to Singapore.”

The Singapore race has been one of the sport’s premier and most well-attended events in Asia and the calendar. The night race has attracted a significant number of tourists from all over the globe and has been a significant source of revenue for locals. The Singapore GP has often outdone other venues such as Abu Dhabi in terms of entertainment value and spectator turnout.

Singapore F1 race deal includes new sustainability protocols

The Singapore GP sustainability initiative results from the sport's own sustainability goals of reaching a net-zero carbon footprint by 2030. According to the statement, the new protocols will include a sustainability audit of the event to calculate the carbon footprint of the event.

Explaining the sustainability initiatives of the Singapore GP extension deal, the statement said:

“Initiatives include switching to renewable energy sources, increasing recycling efforts, and switching to sustainable materials. A full sustainability audit will be undertaken, guiding development of other green initiatives that SGP will implement throughout the new terms.”

Also Read Article Continues below

The new initiative at the Singapore race will also involve engaging locals and promoting diversity amongst personnel and volunteers at the event.

Edited by Anurag C