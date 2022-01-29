F1 reportedly in talks with Las Vegas to host a third US grand prix in 2023

F1 is reportedly in talks with Las Vegas officials to possibly host a third Grand Prix in the US. The sport is set to introduce the brand new Miami Grand Prix later this year.

Although Netflix's Drive to Survive has led to an increase in the sport's viewership around the world, the US has suddenly seen an influx of fans tuning in for the high-speed action we all know and love.

Furthermore, popular American broadcasting giant ESPN has broadened the exposure the single-seater sport has gotten in the US. The sport is in talks with some senior members in Las Vegas to bring the sport to The Strip, one of the city's most iconic spots.

The FIA is already adding a second venue to the country, with the highly-anticipated Miami Grand Prix set to take place in May. Nevada State Governor Steve Sisolak spoke about the recent push:

"I’ve had the opportunity to meet recently with F1 leaders and I’ve appreciated their time on this topic. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, the Silver State is quickly becoming the entertainment and sports capital."

This won't be the sport's first entanglement with Las Vegas, as it had visited the city in the early 80s. The races weren't a huge success at the time but the recent interest American fans have shown might tell a different story if the sport does go to the city of sin.

F1's Miami Grand Prix is scheduled for May 2022

The circuit for the upcoming F1 Miami Grand Prix is making good progress, with its first grandstand being built into place.

The Miami International Autodrome is going to be the venue for the second Grand Prix event held in the US. Plans for the event have been in place since 2018 when the track was initially proposed. The Grand Prix is scheduled from 6th to 8th May, joining the Qatar and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix as the sport's most recent venues.

The race was to be held in 2021, but the sport opted to go to the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia instead. The official Twitter account for the Grand Prix posted a video of the sport's latest circuit. Watch the clip below:

The track features 19 corners along a course that runs 5.41 km long. The race will be run over 57 laps, fulfilling the minimum race distance of 300kms. The track is in the style of a street circuit and will feature walls on either side of the main track. A combination of turns ensures that teams and drivers will get ample opportunity to try various set ups leading up to the event. The track seems to be perfect for different cars, allowing teams such as Mercedes and Red Bull to each have their personal strongest sectors.

American fans can look forward to the coming years of non-stop racing action, with the upcoming Miami Grand Prix continuing the F1-mania the country seems to have developed.

