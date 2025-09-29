F1's governing body FIA reacts as Lewis Hamilton announces death of pet dog Roscoe

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton announced the passing of his pet dog Roscoe on September 29, 2025. The Briton uploaded a post on different social media platforms about the same. F1’s governing body, FIA, reacted to the post on a couple of social media platforms.Earlier this week, Lewis Hamilton came out and shared a scary health update about his pet Roscoe. The Ferrari driver suggested that his bulldog had caught pneumonia, and as the doctors sedated him for tests, Roscoe's heartbeat stopped. While the doctors were able to get the heart back, Hamilton's pet went into a coma.Roscoe was a 12-year-old bulldog and had also been diagnosed with pneumonia earlier this year in April. Hamilton came out and shared a carousel of four images with Roscoe, with the caption revealing that his pet had passed away on September 28 in his arms.The first couple of images were the ones that Lewis Hamilton took with Roscoe during this year's summer break, the third image was of a baby Roscoe in Hamilton's arm, and the last image was of the pet’s paw in the Ferrari driver's hand.“After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe. He never stopped fighting, right until the very end. I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend,” read the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostF1’s governing body’s official account on Instagram took to the comments section of Lewis Hamilton's post about Roscoe's death and commented,“The FIA family is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Roscoe. Our thoughts are with you Lewis.”Image credits: Instagram/@lewishamiltonThe seven-time F1 champion also shared a tweet about Roscoe's death on the social media platform X, and FIA responded to it with the same comment as they did on Instagram.FIA @fiaLINK@LewisHamilton The FIA family is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Roscoe. Our thoughts are with you Lewis.While Lewis Hamilton and FIA haven't had the best of relationships as the Briton opposed the Jewelry ban as well as the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi GP call, the differences were put aside during this difficult time for the F1 champion.“He’s with Coco now”: Lewis Hamilton's emotional tweet after Roscoe’s deathLewis Hamilton was the proud pet parent of dogs Coco and Roscoe. Coco passed away in June 2022, as Hamilton suspected that it was a heart attack. Coco was only six years old when she passed away. As Hamilton's other dog passed away on September 28, he took to the social media platform X and uploaded a tweet suggesting Roscoe is with Coco now.“He’s with Coco now,” read Hamilton's tweet.Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamiltonLINKHe’s with Coco nowLewis Hamilton's former team, Mercedes, and former teammate George Russell responded to the post about Roscoe's death.“Our thoughts are with you, Lewis. Roscoe brought so much joy to those who met him and he'll always be a part of our family,” commented Mercedes' official account.“I'm so sorry for your loss mate,” commented George Russell.Hamilton's current teammate, Charles Leclerc, who recently became a dog dad, also responded with a heart emoji.Image credits: Instagram/@lewishamiltonThe seven-time F1 champion has had a difficult 2025 F1 season after moving to Ferrari, and losing a close friend in Roscoe would only make it harder for the Briton.