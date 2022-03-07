Williams claims 'it is the right thing' to have multiple F1 race directors

The FIA's decision to have two F1 race directors for the forthcoming 2022 season has been lauded by Williams CEO Jost Capito.

During an interview, the German claimed it was the right thing to do, saying:

“I think it is the right thing to put the job of the race director on various shoulders. Before, it was not on one shoulder. It was Charlie [Whiting], it was Herbie [Blash] and they got some support and then it got put on one shoulder. So I think that now it is sorted and not on one shoulder and with Herbie coming back with all his experience, I think it is very much appreciated.”

Earlier, former race director Michael Masi was removed from his role in February. FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem confirmed that Masi's removal came as a direct result of the structural shake-up that happened in light of the 2021 F1 season finale.

The Australian was replaced by former DTM man Niels Wittich and WEC race director Eduardo Freitas, who will work in conjunction with each other.

Andretti Autosports would be a good addition to F1, according to Jost Capito

Williams CEO Jost Capito feels the Andretti team 'would be a good addition' to F1. The German has worked with former F1 world champion Mario Andretti in the past. The latter's son Michael has officially entered a bid to join the F1 grid in the 2024 season. The American outfit also have a deal in place with Renault for their power unit.

Mario Andretti @MarioAndretti Michael has applied to the FIA to field a new F1 team starting in 2024. His entry, Andretti Global, has the resources and checks every box. He is awaiting the FIA's determination. Michael has applied to the FIA to field a new F1 team starting in 2024. His entry, Andretti Global, has the resources and checks every box. He is awaiting the FIA's determination.

During a media interaction session, the 63-year-old shared his thoughts on adding Andretti as the 11th team to the grid in the future. Capito said:

“To have Andretti coming in, I worked with Michael in the US with Volkswagen. They ran the rallycross team for Volkswagen for five years, so I worked pretty closely with him. I respect them. He’s got good people, and he would be a good addition to Formula 1, that’s absolutely for sure.”

Capito further said:

“If we’ve got 24 cars, the past has proven that this is a good number and that Formula 1 can take it, so this is fine," continued Capito, on the prospect of new teams joining the sport. I think the more cars you have up to a certain limit, and the limit is 24, as I’ve seen, then the better it is for the sport.”

In addition to Williams, McLaren, Alpine and Red Bull have also been vocal in their support of the American bid.

Edited by Anurag C