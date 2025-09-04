F1 set for a potential seismic shift with stakeholders set to decide a return to V8 engines: Reports

It is being reported that F1 is set to return to V8 engines in the near future, with the sport's governing body, FIA, meeting with the stakeholders after the 2025 Italian Grand Prix this weekend. The sport will introduce new engine regulations in the 2026 season as it plans to distribute electrical energy and MGU-K equally.

Although the new sets of regulations have been set and are yet to be raced on the track, there have been public concerns regarding the deployment of energy from the power unit over the last couple of months. The growing concerns have prompted FIA to look into the future of the new engines and consider returning to lighter and cheaper engines.

As per The Race, the F1 power unit manufacturers and the FIA will meet in a summit post the race in Monza to discuss the possibility of returning to 2.4l V8 combustion engines that could run on sustainable fuels for the future.

It is assumed that the proposed engine change could help shave off 80kg of excess weight inside the car and help make it more nimble and easier to handle. The return to V8 engines has been backed by F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, who, before the summer break, said:

"Sustainable fuel, [and a] V8, I think is great. And hybridisation is, I do believe, the next step of the future. But I don't want to take away the focus of next year's generation of regulation or power unit, because that will be wrong. So let's stay focused on what has to be developed in the next couple of years. And then I think that that's the future. I agree."

Earlier this year, the sport's governing body had proposed the idea of returning to V10s, but the idea had not found many backers.

Mercedes F1 team boss gives his honest take on Red Bull PowerTrains

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believed that rival Red Bull have a "Mount Everest" of a challenge ahead of introducing their own powertrains ahead of the 2026 engine regulations.

At the recently concluded Dutch Grand Prix, the Austrian told Motorsport.com and said:

"My first answer would be that's Mount Everest to climb, because our engine departments have grown over tens of years. Having said that, you can never underestimate anyone in this sport who has the firepower to build something from scratch with new ideas coming in, maybe different ways of thinking in terms of innovation, and come out with a product that can be a surprise."

F1 will have Mercedes, Ferrari, Honda, Red Bull, and Audi as the OEMs next year, with Honda being the exclusive power unit supplier for the Aston Martin team, while Audi makes their debut in the sport officially after taking over the reins from Sauber.

