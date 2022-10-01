Here's how technology helped resurface F1 Singapore GP's track

F1 is returning to Singapore after three years. The Marina Bay Street Circuit has been resurfaced in three sections to welcome the return of racing to the small island country. To seek consultation on the resurfacing work and ensure that the track was prepared to host the Grand Prix once more, the race's organizers contracted circuit architect Dromo.

Dromo founder Jarno Zaffeli spoke about the former's work and why it was important to resurface the track, saying:

"The local race promoters wanted to ensure that the track was back to racing condition. This includes monitoring the laying of the asphalt to improve the track surface to ensure that racing conditions are optimal for the current F1 cars."

Dromo uses cutting-edge technologies like laser analysis systems to figure where the track needs work. Zaffeli said:

"This was done through the use of our laser analysis systems, where you can see any uneven surface and also where puddles may eventually form due to track geometry.”

Sweeping changes to technical regulations in the 2022 season have seen a lot of car 'porpoise' this year. Changes in technical regulations brought back ground effect aerodynamics to the sport.

The new aerodynamic rules led to cars running very low to the ground in a bid to increase downforce. When the airflow below the car was cut off, the car would lift from the track surface and this cycle continued causing the car to bounce. This bouncing was termed porpoising and has been a major issue for teams like Mercedes this year.

The track was relaid in the hopes of reducing porpoising and ensuring the driver's safety. Turns 5 and 6, Turn 12 to Turn 13 and the collection of corners from Turn 14 to 20 are getting a makeover.

F1 to have six sprint races from 2023

The FIA has announced that F1 will have six sprint races from next season instead of three. Sprint qualifying was first introduced in F2 before making its debut in F1 at the 2021 British GP. The introduction of sprint qualifying has led to normal qualifying getting shifted to Fridays and a short sprint race to decide the starting grid on Saturdays.

Fans of the sport are not too thrilled with the change and many want the sprint races to stop and race weekends to return to normal. They have voiced their displeasure on Twitter but the FIA have pushed through with the idea and conversely increased the number of sprint races.

It will be interesting to see if more number of sprint races affect the championship in any way whatsoever from next season.

