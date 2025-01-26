F1 star Carlos Sainz shares hilarious skiing reel ahead of his Williams debut

F1 drivers are known to spend their vacations often skiing in snow-covered mountains and Carlos Sainz has taken a hilarious dig at it. The Spaniard shared a hilarious reel on his Instagram on Sunday, kitted out in skiing gear.

Sainz has moved homes on the grid and has joined Williams Racing ahead of the 2025 season. He won two races last year at the Australian and Mexican Grand Prix and is aiming to make the Grove-based outfit a force to be reckoned with on the F1 grid.

On the other hand, the 30-year-old has been spending his last few days of vacation traveling. Utilizing this opportunity, he made a hilarious reel on his Instagram conveying his love for skiing.

"Never miss a fresh powder day!" Carlos Sainz captioned the post.

Sainz was one of the few drivers that won multiple races last year. Despite this, he struggled to get a seat at a top team before ultimately agreeing to join Williams after months of negotiations.

Carlos Sainz revealed how he was left 'hurt' during the 2024 silly season

Carlos Sainz was left discontent with the situation he faced. He had to make way for inbound Lewis Hamilton at Maranello and no top team was interested in him to hire him.

This in turn took a toll on the Spaniard, who later explained how he was left hurt after the doors to big manufacturers started closing on him (via F1.com):

"It hurt at the time. We all have egos… I have a driver ego and I couldn’t understand it at the time. I still personally cannot understand certain choices that people have done. At the same time, it creates even more of a challenge in me, it even makes me more excited for Williams. Williams is the one that has invested in me, that have backed me up from the beginning, the ones that came to me a full year ago."

However, the 30-year-old later demonstrated his professionalism and accepted the situation. He is ready for the move to the Grove-based team and has already visited the team's Headquarters in Grove ahead of the upcoming season. Sainz posted the customary selfie on his Instagram on January 15.

Williams' 2025 challenger FW47 is scheduled to be revealed on February 14 ahead of the F1 75 event in London. Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon would supposedly take the FW47 for a shakedown run and later attend the grand F1 event a few days later.

The 2025 season would begin at the Albert Park Grand Prix circuit in Melbourne, Australia. The 30-year-old is the reigning winner at the circuit and would expect to at least get a few points on board on his first appearance with Williams.

