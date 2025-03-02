F1 star Carlos Sainz stuns in dapper biker ensemble for L’Oréal Paris campaign

Carlos Sainz recently shot a brand campaign video for prominent beauty brand L’Oréal Paris. He was dressed up in an all-black outfit, resembling the look of a bike rider, and also tried to speak French in a behind-the-scenes video.

Sainz, a four-time F1 race winner, will be switching to Williams Racing for the 2025 F1 season. He signed a multi-year contract with the Grove-based squad after Ferrari unexpectedly replaced him with Lewis Hamilton. While the Spanish driver did try to lock a deal with a top team, his options ran out with Williams becoming an unusual option.

However, team principal James Vowles managed to convince Sainz to join hands with his team by reportedly laying out a promising plan for the future.

Before his transition begins in 2025, Carlos Sainz fulfilled his off-track duties by shooting a brand collaboration video with beauty brand L’Oréal Paris. The brand shared a behind-the-scenes video featuring Sainz in an all-black biker suit.

He tried to speak French and seemed unusually good at the language. Before the video, L’Oréal Paris also shared images of the Spanish driver dressed in the biker suit.

Carlos Sainz, a fan-favorite F1 driver, has become the face of many brands in the recent past. His growing popularity in the sport and massive fanbase have encouraged brands to have the 30-year-old on board, including L’Oréal Paris.

Meanwhile, for the 2025 F1 season, Sainz will be racing for Williams. He logged promising lap times during the three-day pre-season test held in Bahrain last week. However, the Spaniard delivered a shocking verdict for the fans, urging them not to expect to see him winning races or securing podium finishes with his new team. He admitted that the team has a long way to go in terms of competitiveness.

Carlos Sainz wants the FIA to revamp testing rules

Carlos Sainz (Image Source: Getty)

The 2025 F1 pre-season test, a three-day affair, concluded on February 28. Williams Racing driver Carlos Sainz, however, wasn't satisfied with the amount of testing time allocated to drivers in preparations for the new season.

Talking to Motorsportweek, he suggested some ideas to revamp the rules and said:

“I haven’t done as many test items as I wish I could do. There’s no time. I’m a bit just upset in general with this rule. We spend days and days and days in the simulator. It’s just a thought that I have that they could just put into the budget cap, whether you want to run a simulator or you want to do testing, and you choose where to spend your budget on that."

He added that instead of spending $20 million on a simulator, teams should be allowed to use that money to host on-track tests.

